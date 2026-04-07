The Himachal Pradesh High Court fined the state government Rs 10 lakh for its 'prolonged inaction' on strengthening judicial infrastructure, calling its assurances 'hollow promises' after no progress was made on creating new courts and judicial posts.

Court Fines HP Govt Rs 10 Lakh for 'Hollow Promises'

In a sharp rebuke to the state machinery, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the Himachal Pradesh government for failing to act on directions regarding strengthening judicial infrastructure, observing that the assurances given were nothing more than "hollow promises."

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Taking serious note of prolonged inaction, a division bench headed by Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia said that despite the lapse of nearly three months, "not even a leaf has moved" to implement earlier directions for the creation of courts and judicial posts. The court was hearing a public interest litigation titled Court on its own motion vs State of HP and others concerning the lack of adequate judicial infrastructure in the state.

Misplaced Priorities and Pending Appointments

Pulling up the government, the court noted that instead of acting on its directions to create 34 courts and additional judicial posts, the state had proposed setting up courts in subdivisions where "no demand has been made," a move the bench said it "failed to understand."

The bench further pointed out that even proposals for key judicial posts, including Civil Judges and Additional District Judges, remain pending without any concrete action despite being placed before the Cabinet.

Inaction Hinders Fight Against Drugs

Expressing concern over rising pendency, particularly under the NDPS Act, the court observed that the Centre had repeatedly urged the state to create Special Courts. However, the state has failed to augment infrastructure, even as it claims to be taking steps to make Himachal drug-free.

"Special Courts cannot be created without requisite infrastructure... the State has failed to rise to the expectation," the bench observed.

Court Demands Accountability, Warns of 'Harsh Orders'

The court has now directed the Principal Secretary (Finance) to place on record details of budgetary allocation for the judiciary, including comparison with the previous year and whether any enhancement has been made. It also recalled its earlier observations regarding "stonewalling" of requests for infrastructure expansion, adding that the current situation vindicates those concerns.

In a strong measure, the court imposed a cost of Rs 10 lakh on the state government, directing that it be deposited with the court registry.

"If further proactive steps are not taken... this Court will be constrained to pass further harsh orders regarding inability of the State to provide judicial infrastructure," the bench warned. The matter has been listed for further hearing on May 4, 2026.