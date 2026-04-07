The Himachal Pradesh government has barred departments from granting extensions or re-employment to retired servants without prior approval. The directive aims to stop 'backdoor entry', promote transparency, and create opportunities for new recruitment.

The Himachal Pradesh government barred all departments from granting extensions, re-employment or re-engagement to retired government servants without explicit prior approval, warning that any such proposals will not be entertained at any level. In a 'Most Urgent' directive issued by the Department of Personnel (Appointment-II), Joint Secretary (Personnel) Niraj Kumar has instructed all Administrative Secretaries to strictly refrain from forwarding or processing any proposals related to post-retirement appointments unless they have been cleared by the competent authority in advance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The order makes it clear that officials currently serving on extension, re-employment or re-engagement without formal sanction will be deemed to have retired upon completion of their approved tenure, effectively shutting the door on automatic continuations. Issued from Shimla, the directive bearing calls for immediate compliance across departments and underscores the government's intent to tighten control over post-superannuation appointments.

Move Aims to Curb 'Backdoor Entry'

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny over the practice of granting extensions and re-employment to retired officials, often criticised as a "backdoor entry" mechanism that blocks opportunities for fresh recruitment and raises questions over transparency and fairness.

Officials indicated that departments have also been asked in recent communications to review cases of re-employed personnel, particularly those facing integrity concerns, and take corrective action, including termination of such engagements where necessary.

Alignment with Judicial Observations

The latest directive is in line with earlier judicial observations, including those by the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which have repeatedly held that post-retirement extensions should be granted only in exceptional circumstances and not as a routine administrative practice.