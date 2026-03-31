Himachal Pradesh's government has rolled back a recent entry tax hike for five-seater passenger vehicles and HP-registered taxis following public objections. Minister Rajesh Dharmani confirmed the move, announced by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Himachal Pradesh's Town and Country Planning Minister, Rajesh Dharmani, on Tuesday said that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government has rolled back the recent entry tax hike, including the increase on five-seater passenger vehicles, due to public objections. The increase in commercial passenger vehicles registered with Himachal Pradesh has also been rolled back.

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Minister Slams Opposition

"The Chief Minister has already announced in the House that the hike has been withdrawn. The increase in entry tax on five-seater passenger vehicles was being objected to, and it has now been completely taken back. Taxis registered in Himachal Pradesh have also been exempted," Dharmani said.

Targeting the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its protests, the minister said the party was looking for excuses to agitate. "The opposition just needs an excuse to protest. Toll tax (entry tax) has existed for years, and rates have not been revised. Taxes are a key source of revenue for the government," he said.

Dharmani also asked the BJP to raise the issue with the Centre, particularly regarding toll taxes collected by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). "If the BJP is serious, it should take up the matter with the Central Government and push for the removal of toll tax collected by NHAI. These were imposed when the BJP was in power at the Centre," he added.

Intervention from Punjab Congress

He further said the issue now stands resolved after intervention from leaders of the Indian National Congress in Punjab. "Punjab Congress leaders spoke to the Chief Minister, and on their request, the hike has been withdrawn," he said.

Scope of the Tax Rollback

Clarifying further, Dharmani said that no increase had been made for most heavy vehicles, except for the heaviest category, where a marginal revision, from around ₹700 to ₹800, was carried out, which did not attract significant opposition.

"The rollback applies to passenger vehicles. Heavy vehicles largely remain unaffected, and the increase in the highest category saw little objection as such vehicles are fewer in number," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)