The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Thursday, asserted that the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) will not hamper developmental activities in the state. The Cabinet reaffirmed its commitment to continue the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and ongoing recruitment processes, while approving the filling of 1,066 vacant posts across various departments.

Commitment to Development and OPS Despite RDG Cut

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat in Shimla, Industry Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the state government would generate its own resources to maintain fiscal stability and sustain development works. "Despite the setback caused by the withdrawal of RDG, the Himachal Pradesh government will ensure that development activities continue uninterrupted. OPS will not be discontinued, and recruitment will carry on as planned," Chauhan said. He added that the state has mobilised Rs 3,500 crore in revenue over the past three years and will intensify efforts to strengthen its financial position through internal resource generation.

Cabinet Greenlights Recruitment for Over 1,000 Posts

Among key decisions, the Cabinet approved filling 30 posts of radiographers and 150 job trainee posts in the Health Department. It also cleared recruitment for 190 Junior Engineers and 10 Food Safety Officers. Additionally, 600 teaching posts across various subjects will be filled in 100 CBSE-affiliated schools in the state.

Welfare Measures and Healthcare Upgrades

In a significant welfare measure, the Cabinet approved 26 weeks of maternity leave for women Home Guard personnel.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to procure modern medical equipment under the Rs 1,617 crore JICA-funded projects to replace outdated machinery in health institutions across the state.

New Policies and Administrative Approvals

Further, the new excise policy was approved, under which liquor vends will be auctioned through an e-auction process. Policies related to street vendors and a road drainage policy for the Public Works Department (PWD) also received Cabinet approval. The Cabinet additionally approved the draft of the Governor's Address for the upcoming Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Reiterating the government's stance, Chauhan said, "RDG withdrawal has undoubtedly dealt a blow to the state, but we are committed to generating our own resources and safeguarding Himachal's development trajectory." (ANI)