Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the govt's focus on strengthening the rural economy and farmer income through natural farming and horticulture, including providing MSP for chemical-free produce and filling departmental posts.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said the state government is focusing on strengthening the rural economy and enhancing the income of farmers through various initiatives, including support for natural farming and horticulture development.

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Chairing a review meeting of the Tribal Development and Horticulture departments, the Chief Minister said the government was making efforts to improve the livelihoods of people residing in rural areas and was providing minimum support prices for naturally grown agricultural produce to promote chemical-free farming in the state. Sukhu said the government would provide necessary support to the horticulture department and fill vacant posts to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes and enable farmers to derive maximum benefits.

Focus on Horticulture and HPSHIVA Project

Reviewing the progress of the HPSHIVA project, the Chief Minister stressed the need for diversification of fruit crops based on the geographical and climatic conditions of different regions of the state. "Horticulture is the backbone of the economy of the state, and the department should provide comprehensive technical support to horticulturists to enhance productivity and increase their income," he said, according to a release.

Review of Tribal Development Schemes

The Chief Minister also reviewed schemes being implemented by the Tribal Development Department and directed officials to expedite their implementation so that people living in tribal areas could benefit from them. According to Sukhu, a total of 636 individual claims and 20 community claims were sanctioned under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, between March 2023 and March 2026. He said 2,259.24 hectares of land had been transferred for the settlement of these claims.

Eklavya Residential Schools

The Chief Minister further reviewed the functioning of Eklavya Aadarsh Residential Schools at Nichar, Pangi, Bharmour and Lahaul and directed officials to ensure the best possible facilities for students studying in these institutions.

Officials informed the meeting that 1,013 students are currently enrolled in the four residential schools. (ANI)