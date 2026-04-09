HP CM Sukhu reviewed reforms to the Himcare Scheme to boost transparency. Hospitals will be paid the lower of actual cost or package rate, with certain expenses excluded from claims to prevent double payments and rationalize funding.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday presided over a meeting and reviewed various positive reforms being undertaken in the health sector. During the meeting, it was stated that several qualitative improvements have been made to further strengthen the Himcare Scheme. These reforms will ensure transparency in the scheme and help curb the possibility of corruption.

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Rationalising Himcare Scheme Payments

Under the Himcare Scheme, government hospitals will be paid the lower amount between the actual cost of treatment (including consumables) and the fixed package rate. Hospitals must submit bills for the actual expenses along with their claims. Expenditures such as registration fees, bed charges, nursing, and boarding will not be included in such claims.

In addition, fees for surgeons, anaesthetists, doctors and consultants, as well as charges for anaesthesia, blood transfusion, oxygen, operation theatre use, surgical equipment, medicines and patient meals, will not be part of these reimbursement claims. These expenses are already being borne separately under the Himcare Scheme and are also provided to government hospitals through budgetary allocations. Earlier, funds for similar components were being provided through two different mechanisms. After this rationalisation, the funds allocated to government hospitals through the budget will no longer be included as part of the Himcare package claims. Instead, the government will continue to provide funds for these components directly through the budget.

Scheme Beneficiaries and Future Directives

Approximately 4.33 lakh families are registered under the Himcare Scheme, which provides free medical treatment in empanelled government hospitals across the state. The Chief Minister also issued directions to the department to ensure accessible, quality, and modern healthcare services for patients. (ANI)