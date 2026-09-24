Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Bihar government, alleging a complete collapse of law and order and rampant corruption. This comes as a viral video from Samastipur showing a woman being harassed led to the arrest of four individuals.

'Law and Order Has Collapsed': Tejashwi Yadav

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised the Bihar government, alleging that law and order in the state has completely collapsed and the public is tormented by corruption in police stations. Tejashwi Yadav, in a post on X, claimed that the state is witnessing unchecked lawlessness, with incidents of murder, robberies, kidnappings, and ransom demands occurring daily.

“Murders are happening daily in Bihar. Robberies, kidnappings, and ransom incidents are taking place. Rapes are occurring against little girls and women. Law and order is in shambles; criminals are running amok,” Tejashwi Yadav wrote.

Highlighting crimes against women and children, Yadav asserted that criminals are running amok while public distress mounts due to deep-rooted corruption across police stations and administrative blocks. “The public is tormented by rampant corruption in police stations and blocks. The police are busy with money laundering in the name of alcohol prohibition. Nothing can be salvaged from the blabbering Chief Minister on all these issues,” Tejashwi Yadav stated.

4 Arrested in Samastipur Harassment Case

On Thursday, just days after the assault of a Class 10 girl in Bihar’s Jamui district, four accused persons have been arrested after a fresh video showcased the miscreants physically harassing and verbally abusing a young woman in broad daylight in Samastipur district. While the authenticity of the viral video has not been independently verified, the law enforcement authorities took swift action and arrested the four suspects following the widespread circulation of the footage. The incident took place at the Jagat Singh embankment area under the Karpuri Gram police station limits. The exact date of the video remains unconfirmed, but the police have initiated action based on the footage.

JD(U) Vows Strict Action

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan strongly condemned the incident, asserting that if criminals fail to learn from the consequences of such crimes and the action taken in Jamui, they will end up in jail. "If the criminals involved in such crimes don't take a warning from what action was taken in the Jamui incident, then they will end up behind bars," he said. "Those who make such videos and use their social media for such activities will not be spared," he added.

An investigation in the case is underway, and further details are awaited.

Action in Prior Jamui Incident

Earlier, a purported video from Jamui showcased the alleged harassment and assault of the two minors. After surfacing on social media, it led to public outrage and political reactions. In the Jamui case, the police have also taken action against social media accounts circulating the video, with an FIR reportedly registered against around 120 profiles for sharing footage that could reveal the identity of the minor.

The officials have arrested Kundan Kumar, Faiyaz and Ramashish Kumar. Jamui Police has appealed to people not to share any offensive or revealing videos/posts of minor victims on social media. The police teams are conducting raids to apprehend the remaining suspects, while the accused injured in the police encounter is undergoing treatment at Jamui Sadar Hospital.