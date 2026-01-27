Himachal CM Sukhu met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, securing Rs. 200 crore for the Chaila-Neripul road. Discussions also covered strengthening the Shimla-Mataur NH with tunnels and repairing other key road sections in the state.

Himachal Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday called on Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in the national capital, according to a release. The Himachal CM held detailed discussions on strengthening the state's road infrastructure and demanded adequate financial support for road repair and maintenance. The Union Minister approved Rs. 200 crore in principle under CRIF for Chaila-Neripul-Yashwant Nagar-Ochghat road, which would facilitate the apple growers immensely in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shimla-Mataur National Highway Development

The release stated that the Chief Minister apprised him of the progress on the Shimla-Mataur National Highway, which connects eight districts to the state capital and to adjoining states. He requested the introduction of the maximum number of tunnels for Packages between Shimla to Shalaghat and Bhager to Hamirpur, keeping in view the hilly terrain and geological sensitivity of the area. He also requested expediting the process for the preparation of DPR for four laning of Package four, which covers the end of the Hamirpur bypass at Chilbahal to Bhangbar and the new northern Hamirpur bypass.

Damaged Sections and Maintenance Funds

Himachal CM also informed that the Chil Bahal to Pucca Broh section has suffered severe damage during monsoons at various locations and has not been strengthened for the last five to six years. He said that the stretch was important as it serves as a key access route to major religious destinations.

CM Sukhu urged to issue necessary directions for handing over Chil Bahal to the Pucca Baroh section of NH 03 to the NH wing of HPPWD for carrying out development and maintenance activities. He also requested the early sanctioning of Rs 38.37 crore by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Union Minister gave his nod to the amount and assured the State government of full support. Chief Minister's Principal Advisor Ram Subhag Singh was present in the meeting. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)