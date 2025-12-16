Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu led an Anti-Chitta Awareness Walkathon in Hamirpur, initiating a statewide movement. He announced a decisive war on drugs, highlighting recent raids, arrests, and asset seizures of over Rs. 50 crore.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday led an Anti-Chitta Awareness Walkathon in Hamirpur, energising a statewide public movement against the deadly synthetic drug that is devastating the youth. Commencing from the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Hamirpur, the walkathon concluded at the Police Lines Dosadka Ground. The event drew an overwhelming response from all sections of society, including students, public representatives, government officials and distinguished guests.

Before the start of the walkathon, the Chief Minister administered a solemn oath at the school ground, where participants pledged their collective resolve to eliminate chitta and other narcotic substances from Himachal Pradesh. Addressing the enthusiastic gathering at the concluding point, the Chief Minister declared that Himachal Pradesh was engaged in a decisive battle against chitta. He emphasised that the state government has launched a comprehensive and uncompromising offensive against this lethal drug, which poses a grave threat to the future of our youth.

A Decisive War on Drugs

"Strict and decisive action is underway to uproot the 'chitta termite' from its very roots through the unyielding force of the law," the Chief Minister stated. He added that drug traffickers, suppliers, and those providing protection to these illicit networks were being systematically targeted, using advanced technology besides a strengthened intelligence framework and stringent legal provisions to dismantle organised narcotics cartels.

Reiterating his government's firm resolve, the Chief Minister said that the administration was committed to completely wiping out the networks of chitta traffickers. He underscored that this campaign was not merely a law enforcement initiative but a people's mass movement to protect the core identity and social fabric of Himachal Pradesh.

Major Enforcement Actions

Highlighting key achievements since the launch of the campaign, the Chief Minister noted that on November 22, the police carried out historic, simultaneous raids at 121 locations across the state, delivering a major blow to the networks of top traffickers. Three days later, intensive checking drives were conducted in 51 educational institutions and around 598 shops, markets and areas surrounding colleges, resulting in the registration of 12 NDPS cases and issuance of 385 challans. Further breakthroughs include the simultaneous arrest of 16 notorious traffickers on 7th December under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs (PIT) and NDPS Acts, a total of 63 traffickers have been arrested so far. In addition, 1,214 traffickers and suspects have been identified, and 950 illegal properties have been earmarked for stringent action. Assets worth over Rs. 50 crore have been seized under the NDPS Act, a sharp jump compared to Rs. 13 crore seized over the previous government's three-year tenure.

Holistic Strategy: Rehabilitation and Community Outreach

The Chief Minister also outlined a holistic strategy to combat the chitta mafia with a special focus on rehabilitation and support for victims of drug abuse. New de-addiction centres were being established across the state, complemented by the formation of a dedicated Drug De-addiction, Prevention and Rehabilitation Board to coordinate efforts in treatment, prevention and community outreach.

"Reform yourself or face the consequences. Serving the nation is the duty of every citizen," he stated. He gave a clarion call to the people of the State to join hands with the government in eradicating chitta and building a healthy, drug-free society. The Chief Minister emphasised that youths trapped in drug addiction are being rehabilitated and brought back into the mainstream of society. He firmly announced that informers providing information about chitta suppliers would receive rewards ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh. He assured that the identity of informers would be kept confidential with complete protection guaranteed by the government.

Grassroots Level Engagement

The Chief Minister stated that to achieve the goal of a drug-free Himachal at the grassroots level, meetings of Drug De-addiction Committees were held in December in 234 of the most drug-affected panchayats and urban local bodies. These meetings focused on strengthening public participation and marking detailed discussions.

Engaging Youth for a Drug-Free Future

During the walkathon, the Chief Minister interacted with children and explained how chitta poses a serious threat to the health and society. He encouraged students to spread awareness among people around them about the fatal effects of drugs and narcotic substances. (ANI)