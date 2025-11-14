Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a 3-day sports and cultural meet for 600 'Children of the State' in Shimla. He highlighted the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana, under which the govt has adopted 6,000 orphans.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday inaugurated the 'Children of the State Sports & Cultural Meet-2025' at the Ridge in Shimla, marking the Children Day.

According to a release, the three-day event, jointly organised by the Police Department and the Social Justice & Empowerment Department, will continue till November 16 and features the participation of nearly 600 children from 29 Bal-Balika Sukh Aashraya ashrams across the State.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that Children's Day was dedicated to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. This sports and cultural festival reflects the State Government's resolve to carry forward Nehruji's vision of pure affection, equal opportunities and a brighter future for every child.

Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana

Highlighting the features of the Mukhyamantri Sukhashraya Yojana, the Chief Minister said that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in the country to frame a law for the welfare of orphans, destitute children, and women. Acting as a guardian, the State Government has adopted 6,000 orphans and abandoned children as 'Children of the State' , ensuring their complete care, education and support until the age of 27 years.

According to the release, the Himachal CM announced that to ensure better opportunities, these children will be admitted to leading schools in every district, and the State Government will bear the entire cost of their education.

Commitment to Girl Child Education

The Chief Minister reaffirmed that the Government is committed to ensuring complete safety, quality education and unlimited opportunities for every girl child. 'Beti Padhao' is not just a slogan; it is my personal mission.

CM Lauds Sports and Organisers

The Chief Minister said that sports are not merely a medium of entertainment, but also teach us humility, courage, and life skills, and praised the resilience shown by the Children of the State. He appreciated the Police Department and the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment for organising this event and described it as inspirational.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister distributed laptops and school bags to the children.

Building Confidence and Leadership

Social Justice & Empowerment Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil said that the State Government was making sustained efforts to build confidence and leadership among children living in institutional care through sports, art, and cultural activities. He also shared details of various schemes being implemented by the department.

Police Department's Role in Child Development

Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari welcomed the Chief Minister and shared details of the programme and informed that the Police Department is continuously undertaking several initiatives for the holistic development of children.

IG Vimal Gupta presented the vote of thanks.

Event Highlights and Attractions

A dog show, cultural performances, nukkad-natak, and tug-of-war competitions were among the major attractions of the event. (ANI)