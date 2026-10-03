HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacted with students in Rampur, announcing Rs 2 crore for a school building. He discussed education, tourism, and drug abuse, and later flagged off an Anti-Chitta rally to raise awareness against drugs.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday held an interactive session with students of Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr, where students raised issues related to education, tourism, social equality, non-teaching duties assigned to teachers and drug abuse.

CM Announces Funds for School Building

According to a release, a student requested financial assistance for the construction of a new building for Government Senior Secondary School, Rachauli during an interaction. She apprised the Chief Minister that the school is currently functioning from two locations and that adequate land is available at one site for construction of a permanent school building. Responding to the request, the Chief Minister announced an amount of Rs 2 crore for the construction of the school building. He also assured that the state government would provide additional funds, if required, to complete the construction work.

CM on Politics, Life, and Social Equality

While responding to a student's question about why he chose politics as a means of serving the country, the Chief Minister said that he had been interested in politics since his student days and considered politics a means of public service. He advised students to pursue fields in which they have a genuine interest.

When asked what he would have done had he not entered politics, the Chief Minister said that he would have taken up farming.

On a question concerning the growing economic gap between the rich and the poor, he described it as a matter of concern and said that equality in society was important. He said that the state government was working continuously towards this goal.

Responding to a lighter question about his favourite food, the Chief Minister said that he enjoyed traditional Himachali cuisine, with siddu being his favourite dish.

When a student asked whether he had ever thought of becoming Chief Minister during his school days, he said that the path ahead is shaped by one’s actions and hard work. He encouraged students to work consistently towards their goals.

Addressing Educational Concerns

A student requested the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Rampur. The Chief Minister said that gradual changes were being introduced in the education sector and that the state government was giving special attention to improving the education system and developing quality institutions.

Students also raised concerns about teachers being assigned non-teaching duties for extended periods, which they said affected their studies. The Chief Minister said that the state government was working to reduce such duties so that teachers could devote more time to teaching and students.

A student also highlighted the shortage of Hindi teachers at her school, stating that there was only one Hindi teacher for around 150 students. The Chief Minister assured her that an additional teacher would be provided, as required.

Promoting Tourism and Student Welfare

A student who had recently travelled to Ayodhya as part of an exposure visit sponsored by the state government thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity. She said the visit had also given her the chance to travel by air for the first time. She also referred to the role of tourism in strengthening the economy of Uttar Pradesh and other states and asked about steps being taken to promote tourism in Himachal Pradesh, the release said.

The Chief Minister said that the state Government was promoting spiritual tourism and highlighted Himachal Pradesh's rich Dev culture, religious sites and Shakti Peeths. He said that Lord Ram was revered in the State and that students had been sent to Ayodhya as part of the exposure visit. He said that Himachal Pradesh attracts a large number of tourists every year and that the state government was giving special attention to strengthening tourism-related infrastructure.

The Chief Minister urged students to minimise the use of mobile phones. He said that the state government had restricted the use of mobile phones in schools and appealed to students to follow the guidelines. He also encouraged students to participate actively in sports alongside their studies. He said that childhood was the best period of life and advised students to make the most of it by focusing on studies, sports and other constructive activities.

Anti-Drug Abuse Rally

Following the interaction, the Chief Minister flagged off an Anti-Chitta rally from Government Senior Secondary School, Rampur Bushahr and also joined the rally. A large number of students participated in the rally, carrying placards with anti-drug messages and raising slogans against drug abuse. The rally passed through Chaudhari Adda and the main market before returning to the school ground. The Chief Minister administered an anti-drug pledge to the students and called upon them to play an active role in building a drug-free society, the release said.

Advocate General Anup Rattan, Chairman HIMCON Vikesh Chauhan, Chairman Milkfed Buddhi Singh Thakur, Chairman HPBOCWWB Nardev Singh Kanwar, Chairman HP State Cooperative Bank Devendra Shyam, Co-Convener Drug-De Addiction Board Sanjay Bhardwaj, former MLA Kishori Lal, Congress Vice-President Paras Ram, Congress leader Brij Lal, Mandal President Lal Chand Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh were present on the occasion. (ANI)