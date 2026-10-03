Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary inspected the Ankur Biochem ethanol plant in Jamui, one of Asia's largest. Production is set to begin by March 2027. The project aims to boost industrial growth and create over 10,000 jobs in the region.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary inspected the Ankur Biochem Private Limited ethanol plant, currently under construction in the Chakai block of Jamui district on Saturday. During the inspection, officials briefed the Chief Minister i about the plant's construction work and the project's progress.

Officials stated that production at the plant would commence by March 2027. Following the inspection, a review meeting was held at the ethanol plant premises, chaired by the Chief Minister, Samrat Chaudhary.

Ankur Biochem Ethanol Plant: A Project Overview

According to a press release, during the meeting, Jamui District Magistrate Naveen gave a presentation providing detailed information about the Ankur Biochem Private Limited ethanol plant, noting that this project is one of Asia's largest grain-based ethanol plants. It is being developed on a 105-acre site. The plant will have a production capacity of 1,000 kilolitres per day, enabling the daily production of approximately 10 lakh litres of ethanol. A 20-megawatt captive power generation facility will also be established as part of the project, making the plant self-reliant in terms of energy. The plant will require approximately 30,000 quintals of grain daily, providing local farmers with a stable and reliable market for their produce. It will operate on a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system, helping to ensure water conservation and environmental protection.

Industrial Investment and Employment Generation

It was stated during the meeting that investments worth approximately ₹3,400 crore would be made in Jamui district through various industrial projects, such as Ankur Steel Private Limited, Ankur Biochem Private Limited (ethanol), CLM Developers Private Limited, and Ankur Tradevista Private Limited. These projects are expected to generate over 10,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Directives for District Development

Land and Industrial Zone Planning

A detailed presentation was also given regarding the land identified for an industrial zone in Chakai. The press release further stated that the Chief Minister was briefed on various aspects, including strategic road, rail, and air connectivity; workforce advantages; industrial development potential; project area; connectivity maps; groundwater levels; dam locations; and the availability of raw materials. Information regarding ongoing development schemes in Jamui district was also provided.

The District Magistrate informed the meeting that approximately 9,000 acres of land have been identified for the industrial zone in Chakai; of this, about 5,000 acres belong to the Forest Department, while 4,000 acres fall under private (raiyati) and other land categories.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the mapping of the identified industrial land within 10 to 12 days. This is intended to provide clear information regarding the actual extent of Forest Department land and the specific areas where forest cover currently exists. He directed that a detailed assessment be conducted regarding the actual status of 4,000 acres of *raiyati* (privately owned) and other categories of land. The Chief Minister stated that the cooperation of the Circle Officer, DCLR, and relevant officials from the Revenue and Land Reforms Department should be enlisted for this task. He instructed that comprehensive details regarding the identified land be collected and an action plan prepared by October 30.

Tourism and Infrastructure Development

The Chief Minister directed that work be undertaken to develop the Lachhuar Temple and Garhi Dam from a tourism perspective. He noted that developing both sites as tourism hubs would increase employment opportunities for local residents. He also asked for an action plan to expand public amenities and arrange accommodation for pilgrims at the Lachhuar Temple.

Strengthening Law and Order

The Chief Minister directed that the policing system in the district be further strengthened and regular patrolling ensured. He instructed the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police to visit police stations and review their functioning to bring about further improvements in operations at the station level. He gave clear instructions that law and order must be maintained in the district at all costs. Directives were also issued to prepare an action plan for public awareness campaigns regarding de-addiction and to maintain police action and administrative vigilance.

The Chief Minister directed that the roads connecting Bhim Bandh to Lakshmipur and Munger to Gangta be kept in good repair and continuously monitored to ensure smooth public movement. He asked for an assessment of the need for a ropeway in the district and for the submission of a necessary proposal. Additionally, he directed that work be done to ensure electricity availability in forest areas, following the model adopted in Kaimur.

The Chief Minister stated that the entire state of Bihar needs to be advanced in the industrial sector to make the district more prosperous. The release noted that land has been identified in Jamui district to establish an industrial zone aimed at fostering greater prosperity in the area. A large ethanol plant is being set up in Chakai, with production scheduled to commence by March 2027. The Chief Minister stated that the goal is to transform Bihar into a hub for skilled manpower and that comprehensive efforts are underway to place the state prominently on the global map.

During the review meeting, he directed the concerned officials to take necessary action to address the issues raised by local public representatives. En route from Patna to Chakai, the Chief Minister also conducted an aerial inspection of the land designated for the industrial zone, the release said.

Dignitaries Present

Dignitaries present on the occasion included Minister of Industries and Sports Shreyasi Singh, Transport Minister Damodar Rawat, MLA Savitri Devi, MLC Vijay Kumar Singh, former MLA Sumit Kumar Singh, Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit, Director General of Police Preeta Verma, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment, Forest and Climate Change) Anand Kishore, Secretary (Industries) Kundan Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary (Revenue and Land Reforms) Jai Singh, Commissioner (Munger Division) Prem Singh Meena, DIG (Munger Range) Rakesh Kumar, District Magistrate (Jamui) Naveen, District Magistrate (Banka) Anshul Agarwal, Director (Industries) Mukul Kumar Gupta, and Superintendent of Police (Jamui) Vishwajeet Dayal, along with other senior officials. Mahendra Sharma (CMD, Ankur Biochem Pvt. Ltd.), Vishal Sharma (Director), and other associated individuals were also present.

Local public representatives, political leaders, and the district administration welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a bouquet, a traditional stole (angavastra), and a memento. (ANI)