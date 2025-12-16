Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar condemned derogatory slogans against PM Modi at a Congress rally, urging political parties to maintain dignity. He said such remarks go against Indian culture and called for an apology from those responsible.

'Maintain Decorum': Ajit Pawar on Anti-PM Slogan

Reacting to controversial slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Congress rally, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday urged political parties to maintain dignity and decorum, saying such remarks go against Indian culture and democratic values.

"The late Yashwantrao Chavan taught us the value of respect. In politics, there are always differences between the ruling party and the opposition, but when making statements against anyone, one must maintain a certain level of decorum and dignity. After all, he is the Prime Minister of the country," Pawar said. He added that derogatory remarks against the Prime Minister were inappropriate and those responsible should introspect and apologise. "Ultimately, Modi ji is the Prime Minister representing 140 crore people of the country," he said while addressing the media in Pune.

'Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi' Slogan Sparks Row

Pawar's reaction comes in the wake of sharp political controversy triggered by slogans raised at a Congress rally held at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against alleged "vote chori" (vote theft). During the rally, Congress leader Manju Lata Meena reportedly said, "Modi teri kabar khudegi, aaj nahin toh kal khudegi" (Modi, your grave will be dug soon, if not today, then tomorrow), sparking widespread condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Congress Leader Defends Remarks

Defending her remarks, Meena said she was merely voicing public anger over alleged electoral irregularities. She accused the BJP of forming governments through vote rigging and claimed the Election Commission was acting under the ruling party's influence. "There is so much anger among the public regarding vote rigging. The Prime Minister does not talk about employment, youth, women, or farmers. He distracts from real issues," said Meena, who is also the Jaipur women's Congress district president.

BJP Condemns Slogan, Demands Apology

The issue also led to heated exchanges in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, resulting in an early adjournment. Union Minister and BJP President JP Nadda strongly condemned the slogans, calling them derogatory and unacceptable.

Addressing the Upper House, Nadda said the remarks reflected the Congress party's "thinking and mentality" and demanded a public apology from senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. "Sonia Gandhi ji should apologise to the nation for slogans raised against PM Modi at the Congress rally yesterday. Saying such things against a sitting Prime Minister is highly condemnable," Nadda said. (ANI)