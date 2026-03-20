HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 and countered the BJP's drug menace allegations, blaming the previous government. He asserted his administration is taking firm action and initiated a movement against drug abuse.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday tabled the Economic Survey for the financial year 2025-26 in the Assembly on the sixth day of the ongoing Budget Session, while strongly countering the opposition over allegations related to the drug menace in the state.

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CM Hits Back at Opposition on Drug Menace

Responding to concerns raised by the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur during zero hour on synthetic drugs, CM Sukhu hit back at the BJP, holding the previous government responsible for the spread of narcotics in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the reporters in Shimla later, the Chief Minister said the present government has taken concrete steps to tackle the issue and launched a sustained campaign against drug abuse. He asserted that recent seizures, including that of LSD, were made by the police, reflecting the government's intent to act firmly.

"Those making allegations should look at their own tenure. The biggest legal and policy steps against drugs were not taken earlier. Our government has initiated a movement against drug abuse and will continue to strengthen awareness and enforcement," Sukhu said. He emphasised that awareness campaigns and strict action are being carried out simultaneously to curb the menace. "The police department has acted and exposed cases. This shows seriousness. We are committed to eliminating drugs from the state," he added.

Economic Survey Highlights Positive Growth

On the economic front, Sukhu highlighted positive growth indicators, stating that Himachal Pradesh's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and per capita income have shown an upward trend. He said the state's growth rate remains strong, with projections around 8.3 per cent, reflecting policy-driven development.

"Our policies, new initiatives, and governance reforms over the past three years have started yielding results. We are moving towards self-reliance while preserving the state's heritage," he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed that while tough decisions may be required for long-term economic stability, the government is mindful of public welfare and aims to minimise any burden on citizens. Reiterating his government's commitment, Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh is progressing steadily on both economic and social fronts, even as efforts to combat drug trafficking and safeguard youth continue with renewed focus.