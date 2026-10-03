HP CM Sukhu visited remote Kasha Pat village, announcing Rs 2 crore for a school. He stayed overnight, promised a bus service, a playground, and financial aid for Mahila Mandals to boost rural development and connectivity in the region.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reached the remote village of Kasha Pat in Rampur Assembly constituency after attending the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme at Bhatwari in Rohru Assembly constituency of Shimla district and announced Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new school building in the village.

According to the release, the Chief Minister stayed overnight at the residence of local resident Supan Das. He received a warm welcome from villagers with traditional musical instruments and traditional attire, while cultural programmes were organised by the villagers till late at night.

Sukhu, who joined the villagers in the traditional Nati dance, said he himself comes from a village and believes that the state cannot truly prosper until villages achieve economic prosperity. He said it was a matter of privilege for him to visit a remote area like Kasha Pat as Chief Minister.

Commitment to Remote Area Development

He said the state government was giving special priority to the development of remote and far-flung areas so that these regions did not remain behind in the development process. The Chief Minister also announced the development of a playground in the village and assured the people that their other genuine demands would be considered.

He said the state government was ensuring that no child was deprived of education and that students did not face difficulties travelling to and from school. With this objective, efforts are being made to start a bus service from Kasha Pat to Rampur via Taklech. He said this would help children reach school on time and return home safely after school, according to the release.

Incentives for Connectivity

Sukhu said if a local person purchases a bus costing up to Rs 30 lakh and starts the service, the state government would provide a 40 per cent subsidy. A similar 40 per cent subsidy would also be available for the Rohru area. In addition, the bus owner would receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 per month for five years.

Overcoming Infrastructure Challenges

The Chief Minister said road construction in Himachal Pradesh often requires permission from the Forest Department. Nearly 68 per cent of the state’s geographical area is under forest cover, creating challenges in constructing roads in remote areas. Despite these challenges, the state government was continuously working to connect far-flung areas with better roads and other basic facilities.

Social Welfare and Empowerment Schemes

He announced Rs 5 lakh each for construction of buildings for Mahila Mandals that do not have their own buildings. Mahila Mandals that already have buildings would be provided Rs 1 lakh each to purchase essential equipment and other items.

Sukhu said the state government would soon launch the ‘Apna Parivar, Sukhi Parivar’ scheme, under which eligible women would receive a monthly pension of Rs 1,500. He said the government was also promoting solar energy projects, with a four per cent interest subsidy for setting up such projects and five per cent subsidy for tribal areas.

Promoting Local Culture and Tourism

The release further stated that the Chief Minister announced Rs 1 lakh to encourage young girls who performed in the cultural programme. Awareness programmes on drug abuse and female feticide were also presented during the event. The programmes highlighted the need for people to remain aware and work together against social evils.

Sukhu presented registration certificates to four people who had registered for homestays in Kasha Pat and said homestays would help promote tourism in remote areas and create new sources of income and employment for local people. On the occasion of World Tourism Week, the Chief Minister also presented prize money to the winners of a painting exhibition.

Villagers Express Gratitude

Supan Das said the entire village was excited by the Chief Minister’s overnight stay in Kasha Pat and that it was the first time a Chief Minister had stayed overnight in the village. He said villagers had made special arrangements and served traditional dishes to the Chief Minister.

Veena Devi, a member of Mahila Mandal Kasha Pat, thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling the demands of the villagers and Mahila Mandals. She said the financial assistance for Mahila Mandals and the announcement of Rs 2 crore for the new school building would greatly benefit the people of the area.

Advocate General Anoop Rattan, HIMCON Chairman Vikesh Chauhan, Block Congress President Lal Chand Sharma and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)