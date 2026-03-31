Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta has dismissed allegations of land deal violations as a 'misleading' conspiracy by a lobby of officers. He stated the accusations are baseless and aimed at tarnishing his professional image.

The Chief Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh government, Sanjay Gupta, on Tuesday dismissed allegations against him as "misleading and sensational", claiming they are part of a larger conspiracy by a section of officers to malign his reputation.

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Addressing the media in Shimla and later speaking to ANI, Gupta said the accusations regarding land purchases and procedural violations were "completely baseless" and aimed at causing him personal and professional harm.

"My first reaction is that these allegations are misleading and have been sensationalised deliberately to tarnish my image. This appears to be a conspiracy by a lobby of officers," Gupta said. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Himachal Pradesh government and Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, accusing them of facilitating land mafia activities and benami land deals in the state.

Refuting Specific Land Deal Claims

Refuting such claims to land deals in Chester Hills and Kharar, he clarified that the purchase was made in July 2025 after obtaining due permission from the government. "There is no violation. The land was purchased at 25-30 per cent above the collector rate and through legitimate financial sources, including loans from financial institutions," he stated.

On Prevention of Corruption Act Claims

Gupta also rejected allegations under the Prevention of Corruption Act, asserting that the cited provisions were no longer applicable. "Section 13(1)(d) is no longer part of the Act. The legal understanding of those making such claims is questionable," he remarked.

Scrutiny by Competent Authority

On the ongoing scrutiny, the Chief Secretary said the matter is being examined by the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, who is the competent authority, in a quasi-judicial capacity. "The DC is looking into the matter, and due process will be followed. There are provisions under the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act which are being considered," he added.

Names Officers in Alleged 'Lobby'

He further alleged that certain officers, including former Chief Secretaries R.D. Dhiman and Prabodh Saxena, along with others, are part of a lobby attempting to damage his image. Gupta also referred to ongoing legal and departmental proceedings against some individuals, including cases with central agencies.

Further Probes and Political Angles

Highlighting administrative issues, Gupta said he has already sought a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into certain matters and shared relevant documents with authorities. He also confirmed that FIRs have been filed in connection with alleged irregularities in the power sector.

Responding to political angles, Gupta alleged that attempts are being made to influence his service extension by feeding misinformation to the BJP leadership. "I have spoken to the Chief Minister, who has assured me that the matter is being examined. I have also informed the Leader of Opposition that the limit of tolerating lies has been crossed," he said.

The Chief Secretary maintained that all actions taken by him were within the framework of law and approved procedures. He added, "These attempts to create controversy are purely for sensationalism and will not stand scrutiny."