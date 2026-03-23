HP CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's new budget centres on the rural economy for a 'Vyavastha Parivartan'. It boosts milk procurement prices to make dairy farming lucrative and aims for a self-reliant state by 2030, balancing fiscal discipline.

In a move to redefine Himachal Pradesh's economic trajectory, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu unveiled a budget that places the rural economy at the absolute centre of Himachal Pradesh's growth story. Shifting away from urban-centric development, the Chief Minister's financial roadmap for 2026-27 signals a "Vyavastha Parivartan" (systemic transformation) aimed at making villages the primary engines of prosperity.

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Despite navigating a challenging fiscal environment, Chief Minister Sukhu's vision remains undeterred, prioritising long-term sustainability and direct income enhancement for the state's "Annadatas". At the heart of this budget lies the Chief Minister's vision to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant state by 2030. Chief Minister Sukhu has emphasised that "real progress is measured by the prosperity of the last person in the queue." By focusing on the "Gramin Arthvyavastha" (Rural Economy), the government is building an ecosystem where rural youth see agriculture and dairy as prestigious and high-yield professions. His vision transitions the state from a debt-dependent model to one fueled by its own natural and human resources, ensuring that the wealth of the mountains stays in the hands of those who tend to them.

Empowering Dairy Farmers

The centrepiece of this rural transformation is a surge in milk procurement prices, making Himachal a national leader in supporting dairy farmers. Chief Minister Sukhu announced that the government will now procure cow milk at Rs 61 per litre, a significant jump from the previous rate of Rs 51. Similarly, the price for buffalo milk has been raised to Rs 71 per litre, up from the earlier rate of Rs 61.

Incentivizing Quality and Direct Transfers

"To promote high-quality indigenous breeds of cow, the state has introduced a premium price of Rs 100 per litre for A2 milk. This initiative is bolstered by doubling the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) incentive from Rs 3 to Rs 6 per litre, ensuring that every paisa reaches the farmer's pocket directly."

Fiscal Discipline and Social Compassion

Demonstrating political will and a deep sense of empathy, Chief Minister Sukhu announced that he and his cabinet would lead by example during this fiscal crunch. The Chief Minister has opted to defer 50% of his salary for the next six months, with Ministers and MLAs following suit with 30 and 20 percent deferment of their salary. This austerity is matched by a compassionate social agenda: the 'Mukhya Mantri Apna Sukhi Parivar Yojana' will provide 300 units of free electricity and permanent housing to one lakh of the state's most vulnerable families.

Through this blend of fiscal discipline and rural empowerment, the Sukhu government is carving out a unique path that balances economic rigour with a heart for the common man. (ANI)