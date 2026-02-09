Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the Budget Session starts Feb 16. He urged all parties to unite on key state issues, particularly the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) by the Centre.

HP Budget Session to Commence on February 16

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday announced that the Budget Session will commence on February 16, urging all political parties and legislators to rise above differences and unite on issues vital to the state, particularly following the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Pathania said the Governor's address on February 16 would mark the formal beginning of the Assembly's proceedings for the financial year 2026-27, in line with constitutional practice. "As you know, whenever a new financial year begins, the first session of the Assembly starts with the Governor addressing the House, just as the President addresses Parliament. On February 16, the Hon'ble Governor will deliver the address," he said.

The Speaker said that Assembly sittings for February 17 and 18 have been scheduled, with further sittings contingent on the volume of legislative business brought by the state government. "At present, business for two days has been finalised. Depending on legislative requirements, the session may extend to three, five or even fewer sittings," he said.

Pathania informed that the Assembly portal has been opened, enabling MLAs to submit questions and notices, both oral and written. "All MLAs have been informed. They can now send their notices and questions through the portal. Based on submissions received, the business will be listed as per the Rules of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha," he added.

Call for Unity on Revenue Deficit Grant Discontinuation

Referring to the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant following the 16th Finance Commission's recommendations, the Speaker termed the issue "extremely serious" and directly linked it to the interests of Himachal Pradesh as a hill state. "This is not a Congress issue or a BJP issue. It is an issue of Himachal Pradesh," Pathania said.

He noted that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, after Cabinet deliberations, had invited all legislators, political parties, central leaders, including BJP MP Jagat Prakash Nadda, the Leader of the Opposition, MPs, employee organisations and retired employees to deliberate on the matter "in the interest of the state."

"Whether one belongs to Congress or BJP, whether one is a minister, MLA, MP or Leader of the Opposition -- we all are representatives sent by the people of Himachal Pradesh. On matters related to the state's interest, policy must be uniform," Pathania said.

Focus on Resource Mobilisation and Fair Revenue Share

The Speaker said the Chief Minister's emphasis on resource mobilisation was crucial for improving the fiscal health of Himachal Pradesh, noting that the state possesses abundant natural resources, particularly in the power sector. "Himachal has rivers, water and an excellent climate. Around 14,000 megawatts of electricity are generated here. This is a huge resource," he said.

He stressed that while power projects are harnessed through public-sector units, a disproportionate share of revenue goes to the Centre, and Himachal Pradesh must receive its fair share. "If the Revenue Deficit Grant is not restored, then the revenue generated from our resources that goes to the Centre must be shared proportionately. Even if the Centre keeps 60 per cent, Himachal should get at least 40 per cent," Pathania said.

Pathania said the issue was likely to be raised and discussed in the Assembly, with the government attempting to build consensus across party lines. "I want the Assembly to speak in one voice. All elected representatives and organisations should be united. This is the time to take a firm decision," he said.

Justification for Financial Support

He pointed out that despite Himachal Pradesh having a per capita income of nearly Rs 2 lakh, among the highest in the country, the state faces a revenue deficit due to non-sharing of proportional resource revenue.

Highlighting the state's difficult terrain, tribal areas, connectivity challenges and higher administrative costs, Pathania said sustained financial support or equitable revenue sharing was essential. "Cooperative federalism means sharing resources fairly. Our four MPs have a responsibility to raise Himachal's concerns at the national level," he said.

The Speaker said the government would continue to inform the public through presentations and discussions about the financial impact of RDG withdrawal and the steps being taken. "The Assembly is the appropriate forum to debate issues that affect every citizen of Himachal Pradesh and to frame policies, rules and laws accordingly," he added. (ANI)