The Himachal Pradesh Assembly was adjourned amid chaos after CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's reply on the discontinued Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). Sukhu slammed the BJP, presenting financial data that the opposition claimed was incorrect.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes and repeated disruptions on Wednesday after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu began replying to a discussion on a government resolution moved under Rule 102 regarding the situation arising from the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

CM Sukhu Defends State's Right to RDG

Responding to the debate, Sukhu said the RDG was stopped on February 1 and that his immediate effort thereafter was to gather feedback from all stakeholders. He asserted that RDG is not the right of any government but the right of the people of the state, adding that its importance is enshrined in the Constitution and that it is a constitutional entitlement.

The Chief Minister said an all-party meeting was convened in the interest of the state and without any political motive. He alleged that BJP state president Rajeev Bindal was not prepared to speak on RDG during the all-party meeting and that, at Bindal's request, the venue of the meeting was shifted from the Secretariat to Peterhoff.

Sukhu said a three-day Assembly session was called to deliberate on issues affecting all sections of society. He questioned the Opposition's stand, stating that they were unable to clarify whether they supported or opposed the discontinuation of RDG. He warned that the stoppage of RDG would require a 15 per cent cut in the state budget.

Sukhu Questions BJP's Past and Present Stance

Referring to submissions made before the Finance Commission during the previous BJP government, Sukhu asked whether the demands placed before the 15th Finance Commission had now been fulfilled. He said that when Jai Ram Thakur was Chief Minister, he had described RDG as a constitutional right before the 15th Finance Commission and had highlighted Himachal Pradesh as a revenue deficit state with higher operational costs due to its geographical conditions.

Sukhu also referred to representations made before the 16th Finance Commission, stating that Thakur had then argued that Himachal should be treated as a special state and that the government had no option but to borrow. "What has changed now? Why not say the same before the Prime Minister?" Sukhu asked.

Financial Performance Comparison

Presenting financial comparisons, Sukhu said that during the five-year tenure of the Jai Ram government, the state generated ₹55,564 crore in revenue from its own resources, whereas his government generated ₹50,520 crore in three years. He said the previous government had borrowed ₹45,250 crore in five years and repaid ₹38,722 crore, while his government borrowed ₹35,482 crore in three years and repaid ₹27,043 crore. He further stated that the Jai Ram government received ₹54,000 crore as RDG and ₹16,000 crore as GST compensation from the Centre over five years, totalling ₹70,000 crore, whereas the present government received only ₹17,000 crore in three years, yet managed to bring systemic changes and perform better.

Opposition Uproar Halts Proceedings

As Sukhu placed the figures before the House, Opposition members rose from their seats and protested, alleging that incorrect data was being presented. They objected to not being allowed to let the Leader of the Opposition speak.

The Speaker assured that time would be given to the Leader of the Opposition, while the Chief Minister insisted he be allowed to complete presenting the figures. Amid continued sloganeering from both the Opposition and treasury benches, Sukhu remarked that the Opposition lacked the courage to listen.

The uproar escalated, with Opposition members trooping into the Well of the House and raising slogans, followed by counter-slogans from the ruling side. Due to the intense disorder, the Assembly proceedings were first adjourned for ten minutes and later suspended until 5:30 pm. Which was resumed at 5:30pm.