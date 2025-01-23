How to apply for a Driving License in India: Step-by-step guide

This article explains the procedures for obtaining a driving license in India, including age limits, eligibility criteria, fees, penalties, and more.

In India, there is a rule that one must have a license to drive. However, even children in small villages often drive vehicles, a practice that goes unnoticed by parents who fail to realize its serious implications. Driving without a license is not only illegal but also a punishable offense under the Indian Penal Code. A driving license serves as a legal right to operate a vehicle.

Types of Driving Licenses Issued in India

Learner's License:

A temporary license issued to individuals learning to drive. It is valid for six months, after which the holder must apply for a permanent driving license.

Permanent Driving License:

Granted only to individuals who pass the driving test conducted by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). It authorizes the holder to drive specific types of vehicles.

Commercial Driver's License:

Issued to drivers of commercial vehicles like trucks, buses, and taxis used for public services.

International Driving Permit (IDP):

This license enables Indian citizens to drive in foreign countries.

Types of Vehicles and Required Licenses

Permanent Driving License

MC 50CC: For vehicles with a motor capacity of up to 50CC.

MCWOG/FVG: For vehicles without gears, including mopeds and scooters.

LMV-NT: For light motor vehicles used for non-transport purposes.

MC EX50CC: For geared motorcycles with a capacity of more than 50CC and light motor vehicles, including cars.

All Motorcycles with Gear (MC or M/CYCL.WG): For all types of geared motorcycles.

For Commercial Vehicles

MGV: Medium Goods Vehicles.

LMV: Light Motor Vehicles, including cars, jeeps, taxis, and delivery vans.

HMV: Heavy Motor Vehicles.

HGMV: Heavy Goods Transport Motor Vehicles.

HPMV/HTV: Heavy Passenger and Transport Vehicles.

Additionally, drivers with heavy vehicle licenses (e.g., trailers) can apply for a heavy trailer license.

Age and Eligibility Criteria for Driving Licenses in India

Vehicles without gears (up to 50CC engine capacity):

Minimum age: 16 years (requires parental consent).

Vehicles with gears:

Minimum age: 18 years.

Must have knowledge of traffic rules.

Commercial vehicles:

Minimum age: 20 years (18 years in some states).

Must have completed formal education up to the 8th standard.

Mandatory training at a government-approved center.

Documents Required for a Driving License Application

Age Proof:

Birth certificate, school leaving certificate, passport, or PAN card.

Identity Proof:

Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, etc.

Address Proof:

Electricity bill, Aadhaar card, ration card, or passport.

Other Documents:

3 passport-sized photographs.

Medical certificate (for applicants above 40 years).

Application Procedure

Online

Visit Parivahan.

Click on 'Driving License Related Services' under Online Services.

Select your state.

Choose 'Apply for Driving License' and proceed.

Fill out the application, upload documents, select an exam slot, and pay the fee.

Appear at the RTO office on the scheduled date and time for the test.

Upon passing, your license will be sent to your registered address.

Note: Under new rules, candidates may complete their driving test at a recognized private school instead of the RTO.

Offline

Obtain the application form (Form 1 for Learner's License, Form 4 for Permanent License) from the nearest RTO office or state transport website.

Submit the form with supporting documents and pay the application fee.

Appear for the driving test as scheduled.

If successful, your license will be mailed to your registered address.

Fees and Validity

Driving license fees vary by state.

A permanent driving license is typically valid for 20 years from the date of issuance.

International Driving Permit (IDP)

The RTA issues IDPs for Indian citizens traveling abroad. It is essential to carry your original license, passport, and IDP when driving in a foreign country.

FAQs on Driving Licenses

Should you always carry your driving license?

Yes, it is a legal requirement when driving a vehicle.

What are the penalties for driving without a license?

Fines up to Rs 5,000, imprisonment up to 3 months, or both.

Can I update my address on my license online?

You can apply for an address change online but must visit the RTO for verification.

Can an Indian driving license be used abroad?

No, an IDP is required for driving in foreign countries.

How long does it take to receive a permanent license?

Typically within 30 days of passing the test, but some regions issue it within two days.

