NCP chief Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic after medical tests. Doctors confirmed he is stable and in good health, following his admission earlier this week due to a cough and chest pain.

Sharad Pawar Discharged from Hospital

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday morning after undergoing a medical examination and observation. According to an official statement issued by Dr Purvez K Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman and Managing Trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, Pawar is stable and doing well. "Mr Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic today. He is stable and doing well. He will be travelling directly from the hospital to his residence in Mumbai. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery," the statement said.

Health Status and Recovery

Speaking to reporters, Vitthal Maniyar, a family friend of Sharad Pawar, said that all his medical reports were satisfactory and there was no reason for concern. "His health is good, and he is not facing any particular difficulty. He had a cough and phlegm two days ago, following which he was admitted here. All the medical examinations were conducted, and the reports were good. There was nothing in the reports that raised any concern," Maniyar said. "The Prime Minister also called to enquire about his health. He wished him a speedy recovery and said that all of us need him," Maniyar added.

Appealing to party workers and supporters not to worry, Maniyar said Pawar was doing well and thanked people across Maharashtra and the country for their affection and concern. The veteran politician was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on November 2 following complaints of cough and pleuritic chest pain. His daughter, Baramati MP and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule, had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that all his health parameters were stable. The hospital had subsequently stated that Pawar would remain under observation as a precautionary measure. His condition remained stable, and the discomfort had subsided, following which doctors cleared him for discharge. Pawar had recently visited drought-affected areas of Maharashtra before being admitted to the Pune hospital. (ANI)

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