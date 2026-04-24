Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said attackers of BJP workers in West Bengal will be 'taught a lesson' after the party wins. He predicted 200 seats for BJP in WB and 100 in Assam and suggested a Bharat Ratna for CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that after the Bhartiya Janata Party comes to power in West Bengal, those who attacked the BJP workers will be taught a lesson. Exuding confidence in the victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam and West Bengal, he asserted that the BJP will get at least 100 seats in Assam and 200 in West Bengal.

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"After the BJP government is formed in West Bengal, we will teach a lesson to those who attacked the candidates of the BJP. BJP will win 100 seats in Assam and 200 in West Bengal," he said. The statement comes after polling for the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm in West Bengal on Thursday.

High Voter Turnout in West Bengal

West Bengal recorded a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.91 per cent in Phase I polling, according to the latest data by the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. Several districts in West Bengal recorded over 90 per cent voter turnout. Dakshin Dinajpur led with 94.85%, followed by Cooch Behar at 94.54%, Birbhum at 93.70%, Jalpaiguri at 93.23%, and Murshidabad at 92.93%. The figures reflect consistently high voter participation across the state, with all major districts comfortably staying above the 90% mark.

Sarma Praises Chief Election Commissioner

Furthermore, he praised the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for playing a significant role during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. "Bharat Ratna should be given to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, as the nation will not forget his contributions to carrying out the SIR. SIR should be carried out in Assam also," he said.

Remaining Polls and Vote Counting

Polling in the remaining 142 constituencies in West Bengal is slated for April 29, and counting of votes will take place on May 4. (ANI)