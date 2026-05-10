Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected as the BJP Legislature Party leader in Assam. Union Minister JP Nadda said Sarma has the support of 102 MLAs, including allies AGP and BPF, and a proposal to form the government has been sent to the Governor.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday said Himanta Biswa Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Assam and has the support of 102 MLAs to form the next government in the state. He said the proposal to form the government has been submitted to the Governor with the backing of BJP allies, including the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), and expressed confidence that the Governor will invite Sarma to form the government.

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Sarma was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party in Assam ahead of the formation of the new state government. The announcement was made by Union Minister JP Nadda after a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators in Guwahati.

Sarma Elected Unanimously, Says Nadda

Addressing the press conference in Guwahati, Nadda said, "...Today, a meeting of the BJP Legislative Party was held at the party headquarters. During this meeting, all the MLAs unanimously elected Himanta Biswa Sarma as their leader through eight resolutions; furthermore, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), under the leadership of its President Atul Bora, the elected MLA from Bokakhat, has also extended its full support to him."

"Backed by the support of 102 MLAs, we have today submitted a proposal to the Governor under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. I am fully confident that, after examining all these details, the Governor will invite our leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, to form the government," he further added.

BPF Pledges Support

Bodoland People's Front (BPF) MLA Rihon Daimary said the party has extended its support to Himanta Biswa Sarma and expressed hope that Assam will continue to progress under his leadership.

"On behalf of the Bodoland People's Front, we supported Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma...I am hopeful that the state will continue to develop under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma," Daimary told ANI. (ANI)