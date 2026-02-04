Himachal CM Sukhu ordered a new 'Essential Drugs' List and direct procurement from manufacturers to ensure quality, affordable medicines. This move aims to eliminate middlemen, secure drug supply, and will be coupled with stricter quality testing.

Revamping Drug Procurement and Supply

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a review meeting of the Health Department, directed the officers to prepare a new 'Essential Drugs' List to ensure the availability of quality medicines to patients in government health institutions. "He said that the new list would be reviewed by a High Power Committee," a release said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that moving toward direct procurement from manufacturers is not merely a cost-cutting measure, but a strategic move to eliminate middleman-related delays and ensure a more transparent supply chain. "By bypassing intermediaries", he said that the state aims to secure a "consistent inventory of life-saving drugs for which necessary provisions would be made".

Strengthening Quality Control

The Chief Minister directed that the mechanism for sampling and quality testing of medicines supplied to government health institutions should be strengthened. "For this purpose", he said that a dedicated cell would be established in each medical college in the state and the state government would provide adequate staff, training and required equipment. "In the first phase, such cells would be set up at IGMC Shimla and Dr. RPGMC Tanda."

Ensuring Manufacturer Compliance

CM Sukhu also directed that strict quality checks of medicines manufactured by pharmaceutical companies in Himachal Pradesh be ensured. He instructed the officers to strictly enforce the provisions of Schedule-M of India's Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, in the State. He reiterated that no compromise would be made with patients' health.

Secretary Health M Sudha Devi, Special Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Director AYUSH Nipun Jindal, Director Medical Education Dr Rakesh Sharma, Director Health Services Dr Gopal Berry and other senior officers were present in the meeting held on a day earlier. (ANI)