The Himachal Pradesh government plans to reopen the historic Indo-Tibet trade route via Shipki La by June to boost tourism and trade in the Kinnaur region. The initiative includes developing infrastructure and establishing a new Trade Centre.

The Himachal Pradesh government is getting ready to reopen the historic Indo-Tibet trade route, part of the ancient Silk Route, through Shipki La by June. After the necessary clearances from the Union government, the state government hopes to boost tourism and infrastructure in the border areas of Kinnaur, with the expectation that the route could be opened by June.

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The Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi, officials said the government is focusing on enhancing connectivity and promoting tourism in key border destinations, including Chitkul and Shipki La.

"After COVID-19 disruptions, efforts are underway to revive the old trade route along the Indo-Tibet border. The government is aiming to facilitate its reopening by June, which will boost trade and tourism in the region," Negi said while speaking in Shimla.

Developing Key Tourism and Cultural Hubs

Chitkul, known as the last inhabited village near the Indo-Tibet border, and Shipki La, a strategic mountain pass, are being developed as key tourism and cultural hubs showcasing the rich heritage of Himachal Pradesh, particularly of the Kinnaur region.

The government is working to improve road connectivity and visitor facilities up to the border areas beyond Shipki La, which is expected to create new livelihood opportunities for local youth and promote eco-tourism.

Streamlining Cross-Border Movement and Commerce

At the administrative level, district authorities have been directed to streamline permission processes and coordinate with local associations to ensure the smooth movement of tourists and traders.

In a major step towards reviving cross-border commerce, the state also plans to establish a Trade Centre at Shipki La. The facility will provide basic infrastructure for traders travelling towards Tibet and those bringing goods across the border, making trade operations more efficient.

Ensuring Effective Implementation

Officials added that visits of ministers and deployment of staff in the region are being pre-planned, with roles clearly defined and expenditures estimated in advance to ensure effective implementation.

The initiative is expected to revive traditional trade links, strengthen border tourism, and promote the cultural identity of the strategically important Kinnaur region.