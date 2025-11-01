Himachal Pradesh saw its wettest October in 20 years, recording 68.5 mm of rainfall, 173% above normal. The IMD reported this as the highest since 2005, with all 12 districts registering 'large excess precipitation' from the early month's rain.

Himachal Pradesh experienced its wettest October in two decades, recording 68.5 mm of rainfall this year, 173% above the normal average of 25.1 mm, according to the monthly report issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla. The state recorded the 14th-highest October rainfall since 1901, and the highest since 2005, when similar levels were observed. The all-time record for October rainfall remains 413.5 mm, as registered in 1955, according to the IMD statement issued on Friday.

District-Wise Rainfall Breakdown

District-wise data showed that Sirmaur received the highest rainfall at 96.9 mm, followed by Kangra (95.4 mm) and Solan (93.7 mm). Kinnaur recorded the lowest rainfall at 37.6 mm. Notably, Bilaspur registered the highest positive deviation of 613% from normal rainfall, while Kinnaur showed the lowest at 66%.

Monthly Weather Pattern and Heavy Rain Events

Rainfall activity was concentrated mainly in the first week of October, with vigorous weather on October 7 and 8. Extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at Naina Devi in Bilaspur (132.6 mm) and Solan (119.6 mm). Heavy rain was also reported from Wangtoo (Kinnaur - 88 mm), Kheri (Chamba - 79 mm), Pachhad (Sirmaur - 78.2 mm), and Kasauli (Solan - 68 mm). The IMD noted that while the state saw normal rainfall on six days (October 1, 3, 5, 9, 22, and 24), active rain on one day (October 6), and vigorous activity on two days (October 7 and 8), dry weather prevailed for most of the month. The report confirmed that all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh recorded "large excess precipitation" during October.

November Weather Forecast

Looking ahead, the IMD forecast suggests light rain or snow at isolated places on November 4 and at a few places on November 5, while dry weather is expected to prevail across the state during the rest of the week.

The report was issued by the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. (ANI)