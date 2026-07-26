Hundreds of primary teachers ended a 15-day march in Shimla, protesting the new School Complex System. The federation vowed to continue its agitation, but CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has assured them their demands will be met and the system reviewed.

Primary Teachers' 'Save Education' March Culminates in Shimla

Hundreds of primary teachers reached Shimla on Sunday after completing a more than two-week-long "Save Primary Education" march across Himachal Pradesh, demanding the rollback of the School Complex System and raising other issues concerning primary education.

Addressing the gathering after the march culminated in the state capital, Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers' Federation president Ramesh Sharma alleged that the new administrative system had adversely affected primary education and several categories of school staff.

Federation Decries New System's Impact

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said the 15-day march had witnessed participation from teachers across the state. "The federation's 15-day 'Save Primary Education' march had culminated in Shimla with participation from every part of the state. The new complex system implemented by the Himachal Pradesh government is destroying the primary education system that has existed for decades. Earlier, one principal was responsible for one school, but now 15 to 20 schools have been placed under a single principal," he said.

Sharma said the federation would continue its agitation until the government accepted its demands. "This has adversely affected primary education and several categories of staff, including JBT teachers, nursery teachers and other employees. Our hunger strike will continue until the Himachal Pradesh government accepts our legitimate demands, withdraws the new complex system and addresses our other pending demands. If our concerns are ignored, the federation will further intensify its statewide agitation," he added.

A specially-abled primary teacher, Prakash, from Karsog in Mandi district, said the foot march began on July 11 and concluded in Shimla on Sunday, with the withdrawal of the School Complex System remaining the federation's principal demand. "Our foot march began on July 11 and concluded in Shimla today. Our principal demand is the complete withdrawal of the School Complex System because it is adversely affecting primary education. Around 20,000 serving teachers, nearly 40,000 retired teachers and many other employees are supporting this movement," he said.

The protest, organised by the Himachal Pradesh Primary Teachers' Federation, drew participation from serving and retired teachers, mid-day meal workers, multi-task workers and other education sector employees. According to the federation, teachers from remote tribal regions, including Pangi and Dodra Kwar, also joined the agitation.

The protesters are seeking the rollback of the School Complex System introduced by the Himachal Pradesh government in September 2025, under which multiple primary, middle and senior secondary schools were brought under a single administrative head. The federation has argued that the arrangement has adversely affected the functioning of primary schools and teacher deployment across the state.

CM Sukhu Promises Review and Accepts Demands

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the teachers at the protest site at Chaura Maidan and later told ANI that the government had accepted most of the federation's major demands and would review the School Complex System. "Most of their major demands have been accepted. We have decided to amend the School Complex System, and a committee will be constituted to recommend the necessary changes. I had promised that I would meet them, and today I came to their gathering. The Complex System will be improved based on their concerns, and if there is a need to withdraw it, that decision will also be taken at the appropriate time," Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister also announced that FIRs registered against teachers during previous protests would be withdrawn. "All their demands have been accepted. The FIRs registered against teachers will also be withdrawn. I have given them this assurance and announced it from their stage," he added.

Despite the Chief Minister's assurances, the federation said it would continue its hunger strike until its demands are implemented on the ground. (ANI)