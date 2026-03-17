The Himachal Pradesh govt has withdrawn the 'Cabinet Rank' status for chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and advisors of various boards and commissions to streamline administrative protocol. A 20% salary deferment for them is also in effect.

In a significant administrative decision, the Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the 'Cabinet Rank' status granted to chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, and advisors across various boards, corporations, and commissions with immediate effect. According to an official communication issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the move has been taken to streamline administrative protocol within the state.

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Order Details and Financial Implications

The order, issued by the Chief Secretary to all Administrative Secretaries, stated that the Cabinet Rank status accorded to several functionaries, including chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, deputy chairpersons of boards and corporations, as well as principal and political advisors, has been reviewed and stands withdrawn forthwith. Further, the government has also decided that 20 per cent of the salary or monthly emoluments of these functionaries will remain deferred till September 30, 2026.

"All departments have been directed to take necessary action in this regard and ensure that the instructions are brought to the notice of all concerned authorities under their administrative control," the order said. The directive has been circulated to senior officials, including the offices of the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Chief Secretary, for information and compliance. (ANI)