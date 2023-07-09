Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains trigger landslides, flash floods; school and colleges shut for 2 days (WATCH)

    Rescue operations successfully saved stranded college students, and rainfall records indicate heavy to extremely heavy precipitation across multiple districts. Authorities issued warnings of high flash flood risks in various watersheds.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 7:19 PM IST

    Heavy rains unleashed havoc in Himachal Pradesh, leading to landslides, flash floods, and significant damage. The downpour claimed the lives of five individuals and left houses devastated, forcing authorities to shut down schools and colleges for two days. 

    With major rivers overflowing, the local meteorological office issued a fresh red alert, warning of extremely heavy rains in ten districts. The state emergency operation centre reported numerous landslides, flash floods, and the closure of over 700 roads, severely impacting transportation. 

    Tragic incidents included the collapse of houses, loss of agricultural land, and fatalities due to landslides in various regions. Prompt relief efforts were initiated, with the Chief Minister extending condolences and directing aid to affected families. 

    Efforts are underway to rescue around 200 individuals stranded in Lahaul and Spiti's Chandratal region. 

    The Himachal Pradesh government has taken proactive measures, temporarily closing all government and private schools and colleges. With road closures and disruption in essential services, including transformers and water supply schemes, the situation remains challenging. 

    Major national highways, such as NH-21 and NH-03, are blocked, urging caution and urging tourists and commuters to avoid travel during heavy rains and near river bodies. The authorities have also cancelled train services between Shimla and Kalka due to landslides. 

    Notably, timely intervention saved the lives of four tourists whose vehicle was struck by a falling rock on the Chandigarh-Manali highway. Additionally, Lahaul and Spiti authorities successfully rescued thirty stranded college students on National Highway 505. 

    The region experienced heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, causing water levels to surge in major rivers. The local meteorological office has issued warnings of high flash flood risks across several watersheds in districts like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Mandi.

