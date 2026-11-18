The Himachal Pradesh government has reconstituted an eight-member Cabinet Sub-Committee, led by Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, to evaluate the state's fiscal health and prepare a white paper detailing its current financial situation.

Himachal Pradesh Government Reconstitutes Cabinet Sub-Committee on State Finances

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has reconstituted an eight-member Cabinet Sub-Committee tasked with examining the state's financial position and preparing a white paper on its finances, retaining Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri as the Chairman of the panel. According to an official notification issued by the General Administration Department (Confidential and Cabinet), the committee has been reconstituted by the Governor in supersession of the earlier notification dated May 12, 2023.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri will continue to head the eight-member committee, which includes several Cabinet ministers representing key departments of the state government. The reconstituted panel comprises Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani as members. The Secretary (Finance) to the Himachal Pradesh government has been appointed as the Member Secretary of the committee. The appointment places the Finance Department's senior administrative representative on the panel responsible for examining the state's financial position and preparing the proposed document. The committee's primary mandate is to undertake an examination of the financial position of Himachal Pradesh and bring out a white paper detailing the state's finances. The exercise is aimed at presenting a comprehensive account of the state's financial situation. The reconstitution has been formally notified through an order issued by the Chief Secretary to the state government. The notification has also been circulated to the Finance Department and the private secretaries of all the concerned ministers for necessary action.