Kullu bus accident: 16 people, including students, dead; PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

At least 16 people, including several students, have been killed after a private bus rolled off a cliff in the Jangla area of Sainj valley in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh.

He said that district officials and rescue teams had reached the spot, adding that the injured were being taken to a nearby hospital. The death toll is expected to rise.

PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for next of kin of those killed

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu was heart-rending and announced Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the incident.

"The bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh is heart-rending. In this tragic hour my thoughts are with the bereaved families," Prime Minister Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by his office.

"I hope those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he said.

The Prime Minister has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh, the Prime Minister's Office said in another tweet. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, it said.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind said he was distressed to know about the death of students and other people in a bus accident in Kullu and offered deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Distressed to hear the sad news of the death of many people including students in the bus accident in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their children and loved ones in this accident. I wish the injured a speedy recovery, Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

