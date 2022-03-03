Himachal Pradesh Budget 2022: When will it be tabled? What can be expected?

Jai Ram Thakur can make significant announcements in the budget this time. Aside from that, farmers and gardeners want funds for fertilisers, seeds, medications, anti-hell nets, anti-hell weapons, and different agricultural instruments.

The Himachal Pradesh administration will propose its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23 on March 4, according to state assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar. Parmar informed reporters that the state assembly's Budget Session would begin on Wednesday at 11 am with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's speech. He noted that the Budget Session, which runs from February 23 to March 15, would have 16 sittings.

According to Parmar, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is in charge of finance, would propose his fifth budget on March 4. The speaker claimed that he had convened an all-party meeting earlier on Tuesday to guarantee that the House's procedures were seamless and uninterrupted during the session.

He said that Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri, and the lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha were there, adding that he wanted their constructive collaboration throughout the session. During the session, Parmar stated that the COVID procedure would be followed.

Himachal has around 14 lakh, unemployed people. In such a case, Jai Ram Thakur can make significant announcements in the budget this time. Aside from that, farmers and gardeners want funds for fertilisers, seeds, medications, anti-hell nets, anti-hell weapons, and different agricultural instruments. The announcement of a gift from Jairam's box is thought to be set during an election year.

The government can provide benefits to the elderly, widowed, and disabled individuals during an election year by boosting the amount of daily salary and social security pension. At the same time, no policy involving outsourced personnel has been developed in Himachal, but the government has discussed developing one, and a committee has been constituted.

