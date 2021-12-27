Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi

Addressing the rally at Mandi, PM Modi said, “I have an emotional connect with Himachal and its people. The land of Himachal has played an important role in shaping my life,” as people chanted ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressing a rally at Paddal ground in Mandi town after inaugurating 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores said the last four years of Jai Ram Thakur-led government has seen the state transform rapidly. Despite the pandemic, development has not stopped in the state, Modi added.

PM Modi embarked on a visit to Mandi, also known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore that will help boost the state’s economy and provide additional power to the states.

Modi also laid the foundation of the Rs 6,700-crore Renukaji Dam project along with several other developmental projects. The dam will substantially add to the water supply of Delhi.

Before launching the projects, Modi attended the second ground-breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh’s Global Investors’ Meet. “The meet is expected to give a boost to investments in the region through projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore.

“Jairam ji and his hardworking team have left no stone unturned to fulfill the dreams of the people of Himachal. Today, the Himachal Pradesh govt has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against Covid-19 and also made sure that development works in the state do not stop,” added PM Modi.