  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi

    Addressing the rally at Mandi, PM Modi said, “I have an emotional connect with Himachal and its people. The land of Himachal has played an important role in shaping my life,” as people chanted ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’.

    Himachal Pradesh saw rapid transformation in last 4 years; our commitment is only for development: PM Modi-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mandi, First Published Dec 27, 2021, 2:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressing a rally at Paddal ground in Mandi town after inaugurating 287 investment projects worth over Rs 28,197 crores said the last four years of Jai Ram Thakur-led government has seen the state transform rapidly. Despite the pandemic, development has not stopped in the state, Modi added.

    PM Modi embarked on a visit to Mandi, also known as ‘Chhoti Kashi’, and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore that will help boost the state’s economy and provide additional power to the states.

    Modi also laid the foundation of the Rs 6,700-crore Renukaji Dam project along with several other developmental projects. The dam will substantially add to the water supply of Delhi.

    Before launching the projects, Modi attended the second ground-breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh’s Global Investors’ Meet. “The meet is expected to give a boost to investments in the region through projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore.

    Addressing the rally at Mandi, PM Modi said, “I have an emotional connect with Himachal and its people. The land of Himachal has played an important role in shaping my life,” as people chanted ‘Modi, Modi, Modi’.

    “Jairam ji and his hardworking team have left no stone unturned to fulfill the dreams of the people of Himachal. Today, the Himachal Pradesh govt has completed four years. During its tenure, the government fought against Covid-19 and also made sure that development works in the state do not stop,” added PM Modi. 

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2021, 2:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card-dnm

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card

    Madhuban song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video-dnm

    ‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash -ycb

    BJP MP Tejasvi Surya withdraws controversial 'Hinduism revival' remarks after backlash

    Chhattisgarh FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi-dnm

    Chhattisgarh: FIR against religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj for derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi

    Covaxin showed good immune response in children during trials: NTAGI chief on vaccinating children-dnm

    Covaxin showed good immune response in children during trials: NTAGI chief on vaccinating children

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG Boxing Day Test: Marcus Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Harris' comeback to England top-order woes - The talking points from Day 2

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot Details inside gcw

    Apple's iPhone 15 Pro to be first model to ditch physical SIM card slot? Details inside

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card-dnm

    Children can register for vaccines on CoWIN from January 1 using student ID card

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH) RCB

    After Salman Khan's snake bite, international singer Maeta bit on the face by a snake (WATCH)

    Madhuban song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video-dnm

    ‘Madhuban’ song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra warns Bollywood actor Sunny Leone to take down music video

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 41): Kerala Blasters, Jamshedpur FC play out 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Watch Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo-ycb

    Watch: Hindu groups stop Christmas event in Karnataka, ask Christian school to put up Lord Shiva photo

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to stay together with the force to continue - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC clash

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 40): Odisha FC holds FC Goa 1-1

    Video Icon
    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair - gps

    Ditch that straightener: 5 heat-free tips for straight hair

    Video Icon