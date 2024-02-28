Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Himachal Pradesh braces for no-trust vote; majority Congress MLAs want CM Sukhu out: Report

    The Rajya Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh turned into a high-stakes battle between the Congress and BJP, with unexpected cross-voting altering the expected outcome. Six Congress MLAs defied party lines, revealing deep-seated discontent within the Congress towards Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's leadership

    Himachal Pradesh braces for no-trust vote; majority Congress MLAs want CM Sukhu out: Report
    The tranquil political landscape of Himachal Pradesh was shattered on Tuesday as the state witnessed a rollercoaster ride of electoral drama during the Rajya Sabha election. What was anticipated as a routine affair turned into a high-stakes battle, leaving the fate of the lone Rajya Sabha seat hanging in the balance and sending shockwaves through the corridors of power.

    Also Read: Huge embarrassment for Congress in Himachal Pradesh after Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in Rajya Sabha polls

    The stage was set for a fierce showdown between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the two parties vied for supremacy in the state's legislative assembly. With the Congress holding a numerical advantage with 40 MLAs in the 68-member assembly, the party's candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, was initially considered the frontrunner for the coveted Rajya Sabha seat.

    However, as the election unfolded, a series of unforeseen events unfolded, injecting a heavy dose of uncertainty into the proceedings. Six Congress MLAs, along with three Independents, defied party lines and cross-voted, dealing a significant blow to the Congress's prospects and bolstering the BJP's chances.

    The cross-voting spree was not merely a display of political opportunism but a manifestation of deep-seated discontent within the Congress ranks, particularly directed towards Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. According to a report in the Times of India, the six MLAs have claimed that at least 26 out of the 40 Congress MLAs in total, have expressed their dissatisfaction with Sukhu's leadership and want him replaced as chief minister.

    In response to the brewing crisis, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) dispatched senior leaders D K Shivkumar and Bhupinder Hooda to Himachal Pradesh in a bid to quell the rebellion and salvage the party's prospects. However, reports emerged suggesting that the dissidents were adamant on a leadership change, complicating the resolution of the internal strife.

    The electoral contest took a dramatic turn when both Singhvi and the BJP candidate, Harsh Mahajan, secured an equal number of votes, leading to a deadlock. Amidst allegations of electoral misconduct, including the controversial airlifting of an ailing Congress MLA, Sudershan Babloo, for the vote, tensions escalated, and legal consultations ensued to determine the way forward.

    Ultimately, luck favored the BJP as Mahajan emerged victorious in the tiebreaker, dealing a significant blow to the Congress and emboldening the BJP's stance in the state's political arena. The outcome not only reshaped the balance of power but also laid bare the fault lines within the Congress, raising questions about its leadership and cohesion.

    As the dust settled on the tumultuous election saga, the repercussions reverberated far and wide, with implications for the stability of the Sukhu government and the future trajectory of Himachal Pradesh's political landscape. The episode served as a stark reminder of the volatility inherent in electoral politics and the intricate dynamics at play in the quest for power and influence.

