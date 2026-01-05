Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the 'Clean City Prosperous City' digital program and announced a new city, 'Him Chandigarh'. The government also introduced the Rajiv Gandhi Small Shopkeepers Welfare Scheme to support vendors with loans.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday launched the Clean City Prosperous City - Citizen Connect Programme 2.0 in Shimla, aimed at making urban civic services more straightforward, transparent, and accessible through a single digital platform. On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced the development of a new world-class city named 'Him Chandigarh' near the Nalagarh area along the Chandigarh border.

New Urban Development and Welfare Initiatives

Urban Development and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said the state government has initiated several new measures to strengthen facilities across municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats. He said that under the Rajiv Gandhi Small Shopkeepers Welfare Scheme, eligible beneficiaries with an annual income of less than Rs 10 lakh will be provided loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, of which Rs 1 lakh will be a government subsidy. He added that the scheme would significantly benefit street vendors, small shopkeepers, and hawkers and would be available exclusively to holders of Himachal Pradesh domicile certificates.

Singh further said that under the Municipal Shared Services initiative, all urban services are being integrated on a single digital platform. For this project, the Centre has approved ₹23crore as the first installment, while the total project cost is around Rs 40 crore. He also said that, in collaboration with institutions such as IIT/CSIR, biogas plants will be set up in Palampur, Solan, Una, and Shimla, among other municipal corporations, to address waste disposal and sanitation challenges.

CM Unveils 'Him Suvidha' and Other Projects

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, "Today, Himachal Pradesh has launched the country's first 'Him Suvidha'. Residents of municipal councils and corporations will be able to access services through QR codes using their mobile phones. Fifteen service centres have been established in every urban local body, with the headquarters in Shimla."

The Chief Minister said that a modern shopping complex costing ₹400 crore is being constructed at Shimla's vegetable market, where existing shopkeepers will be allotted space equivalent to their current holdings. He added that beautification works worth Rs 150 crore will be undertaken in Hamirpur, the largest such project after it attained municipal corporation status. At the same time, cities like Baddi will also be developed and beautified.

Referring to the Rajiv Gandhi Small Shopkeepers Welfare Scheme, Sukhu said the government would provide relief of up to Rs 1 lakh to small vendors, tea sellers and street hawkers burdened by loans. "Our aim is to ensure that the poor and working-class people also get their rightful share in the state's resources," he said.

'Him Chandigarh': A New World-Class City

Regarding the proposed new city, the Chief Minister said that about 3,400 bighas of land have already been transferred to the Housing Department, with approval granted by the previous cabinet, and that additional land will be acquired through land pooling. Around 10,000 bighas of forest land will remain protected. "We have decided to build a large, world-class city in Himachal Pradesh. Carrying forward the 'Him' identity of the state, the city will be named 'Him Chandigarh'. Consultants will be hired soon, land acquisition will be completed within two months, and work will begin within six months. More details will be announced in the coming budget," Sukhu said. (ANI)