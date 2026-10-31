Himachal Congress is sending 15,000 workers to Delhi for a massive rally led by Rahul Gandhi to protest against electoral irregularities, demand transparency, and push for significant reforms in the country's current voting system.

Himachal Congress Mobilizes Workers for Delhi Rally

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 31 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders on Saturday said around 15,000 party workers from the state would participate in the Congress Maha-rally scheduled to be held in Delhi on Sunday, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and former state party chief Pratibha Singh accusing the BJP-led Centre of failing to address concerns over electoral processes and alleged irregularities.

The leaders said the rally, being organised under the guidance of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, would bring together opposition parties and workers from across the country to raise issues concerning electoral transparency, the alleged voter exclusion and the demand for electoral reforms.

Government Stance on Democracy and Elections

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu said the rally was being organised to protect democracy and oppose what the Congress described as electoral irregularities. He said the party believed that the right to vote had been secured after a long struggle and must be protected. "If votes are stolen and a government is formed through vote theft, then this rally is against that. We have the right to protest in a democracy, and we are using that right," Sukhu said. He said the Congress had played an important role in establishing democratic institutions and providing voting rights to citizens after Independence.

Sukhu also accused the BJP of benefiting from the democratic system while allegedly undermining electoral processes. He said the opposition would raise the demand for action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "If someone is found responsible for this, then the opposition has the right to raise its voice against him. We are exercising that right through this rally," he said.

The Chief Minister said the rally would bring together opposition leaders and workers from across the country and would focus on electoral transparency and the protection of democratic institutions. He said the Congress in Himachal Pradesh was making extensive preparations to ensure participation.

Mobilization and Electoral Demands

Deputy CM on Party Strategy

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri said the rally was important for the opposition as parties had come together to raise concerns over electoral processes and alleged attempts to destabilise elected governments. He said Congress leaders and workers from Himachal Pradesh would make a significant contribution to the rally. "Congress has mobilised around 15,000 people from Himachal Pradesh. We are expecting that the rally will ultimately demand paper ballot elections," Agnihotri said.

He said the mobilisation included ministers, MLAs, party workers and members of the public. "All MLAs and ministers will go to Delhi. We have arranged around 250 buses, and people are also travelling in their own vehicles, tempo travellers and Volvo buses. Himachal Pradesh is preparing on a large scale to make this rally successful," he said.

Agnihotri said the Congress would seek electoral reforms and raise concerns over alleged voter exclusion and what it described as the misuse of the electoral system. He said the opposition had united on the issue and would continue to raise its voice. "The opposition has come together on one platform and is opposing these issues. The demand is that the Election Commission should be held accountable and that the electoral system should be protected," he said.

Agnihotri also alleged that attempts had been made to destabilise the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh through Operation Lotus. "We are ourselves victims of this. In Himachal Pradesh, they had also attempted Operation Lotus, but we remained alert and did not allow the government to be destabilised," he said. He said the party had mobilised its workers to participate in the Delhi rally and that the state would contribute significantly to its success.

Agnihotri also criticised the BJP for organising counter-programmes, saying the opposition's mobilisation would not be affected. He said the Congress was united on the issue of electoral reforms and would continue its campaign. Agnihotri said the rally would also be attended by leaders and workers from other states and would reflect the opposition's united stand. He said the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was functioning strongly and that the party would continue to defend democratic values.

Focus on Youth and Democratic Rights

Pratibha Singh said the Congress would raise its voice against what she described as the denial of democratic rights and the concerns of young people. Speaking to reporters after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, she said the youth had repeatedly raised concerns over the alleged NEET examination paper leak and other issues. "The uproar that has been raised over the past few days has made our youth angry. They have repeatedly raised their voice over the NEET paper leak, and now the question has also been raised about how many crore voters were deprived of their voting rights," she said.

She said the Congress would demand accountability from the Election Commission and seek action against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. "The youth are demanding that Gyanesh Kumar should be removed, but we are sad that the Centre is not paying attention to these issues," Pratibha Singh said. She said Congress workers from Himachal Pradesh would reach Delhi on Sunday and participate in the rally under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi. "We will all gather in Delhi on November 1 and raise our voice unitedly. To establish and protect democracy, we have to fight a battle for democracy," she said.

The Congress leaders said the rally was expected to draw a large number of participants from Himachal Pradesh and other states, with the party seeking to build a united opposition campaign on electoral reforms and democratic accountability. (ANI)