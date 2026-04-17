The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) has appointed new block presidents across the state's districts. The appointments, approved by president Vinay Kumar, are effective immediately and aim to strengthen the party's grassroots structure.

The Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) on Friday announced the appointment of block presidents across the state, with the new appointments taking immediate effect. HPCC president Vinay Kumar approved the appointments, while the notification was issued by Pradesh Congress Organisation General Secretary Vinod Zinta. According to the official release, the appointments have been made district-wise to strengthen the party's grassroots organisational structure.

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District-wise Appointments

Chamba District

In the Chamba district, Bhupender Singh Thakur (Churah), Sanju Ram (Bharmour), Subhash Chauhan (Pangi), Om Prakash (Chamba), Amit Sharma (Dalhousie), and Vijay Kanwar (Bhattiyat) have been appointed as block presidents.

Kangra District

In Kangra district, Sandeep Kumar Dadhwal (Nurpur), Devender Mankotia (Indora), Captain Jeet Kumar Sharma (Fatehpur), Chain Singh Guleria (Jawali), Kamlesh Kumar (Dehra), Ex-Naik Multan Singh (Jaswan-Paragpur), Pratap Rana (Jwalamukhi), Jaswant Dadhwal (Jaisinghpur), Bal Krishna Chaudhary (Sulah), Man Singh Chaudhary (Nagrota Bagwan), Nageshwar Mankotia (Kangra), Suresh Pataku Chaudhary (Shahpur), Harbhajan Chaudhary (Dharamshala), Trilok Chand (Palampur), and Shashi Rana (Baijnath) have been given responsibilities.

Lahaul-Spiti District

In Lahaul-Spiti, Dorje Chhering (Kaza), Surender Kumar (Keylong), and Kushal Thakur (Udaipur) have been appointed.

Kullu District

In the Kullu district, Veer Singh Thakur (Manali), Gopal Singh (Kullu), Mohar Singh Thakur (Banjar), and Govind Sharma (Ani) have been named.

Mandi District

In Mandi district, appointments include Gopal Thakur (Karsog), Jaswant Singh (Sundernagar), Deep Kumar (Nachan), Jagdish Reddy (Seraj), Devender Kumar (Drang), Inder Singh Dhiman (Jogindernagar), Prakash Chand (Dharampur), Hem Raj Thakur (Mandi Sadar), Pawan Thakur (Balh), and Dharmapal Thakur (Sarkaghat).

Hamirpur District

In Hamirpur, Vijay Kumar Baniyal (Bhoranj), Rajendra Verma (Sujanpur), Sunil Kumar (Hamirpur), Sanjay Sharma (Barsar), and Captain Prithvi Chand (Nadaun) have been appointed.

Una District

In the Una district, Dr Ravinder Kumar Sharma (Chintpurni), Surender Singh Kanwar (Gagret), Sandeep Agnihotri (Haroli), Rajneesh Kumar (Una), and Vivek Mika (Kutlehar) have been given charge.

Bilaspur District

In Bilaspur district, Vijay Kaushal (Jhandutta), Captain Chamel Singh (Ghumarwin), Mastram Verma (Bilaspur), and Amarjeet Banga (Sri Naina Devi) have been appointed.

Solan District

In the Solan district, Satish Kashyap (Arki), Babu Ram Thakur (Nalagarh), Kultar Singh Thakur (Doon), Manish Thakur (Solan), and Devender Sharma (Kasauli) have been assigned responsibilities.

Sirmaur District

In Sirmaur district, Sunil Sharma (Pachhad), Gyan Chand Chaudhary (Nahan), Tapender Chauhan (Shri Renuka Ji), Harpreet Singh (Paonta Sahib), and Kalyan Dhamta (Shillai) have been appointed.

Shimla District

In Shimla district, Dinesh Chauhan (Chopal), Sanjay Sharma (Theog), Gopal Sharma (Shimla Rural), Jitender Mehta (Jubbal-Kotkhai), Lal Chand Sharma (Rampur), and Shiv Paul Thakur (Rohru) have been named.

Kinnaur District

In Kinnaur district, Vikram Negi (Kalpa), Anil Negi (Nichar), and Prem Singh (Pooh) have been appointed as block presidents.

The party said the appointments are aimed at strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level ahead of upcoming political and electoral engagements. (ANI)