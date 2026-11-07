Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the recovery of long-pending BBMB financial and electricity rights, projecting up to Rs 20,000 crore in revenue for the state over the next two decades through determined legal action.

Himachal CM Credits Political Will for BBMB Breakthrough

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday credited his government’s political will and sustained legal efforts for securing the state’s long-pending financial and electricity rights in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), alleging that the matter had remained unresolved for nearly 15 years due to a lack of political commitment by previous governments.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Sukhu said the Supreme Court had already passed a decree in Himachal Pradesh’s favour, but its implementation was delayed for years as the state government’s replies were not filed on time and repeated adjournments were sought. He claimed that his government took a firm stand on the issue and linked its consent to the Kishau Dam agreement with Haryana’s commitment to file an affidavit before the Supreme Court regarding Himachal Pradesh’s pending BBMB arrears.

Strategic Negotiations and Legal Action

“The agreement on the Kishau Dam project became a crucial part of the strategy to secure Himachal Pradesh’s rights in BBMB. We had clearly communicated in writing on December 16 that the state would proceed with the agreement only if Haryana resolved the issue of pending BBMB arrears and filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court,” Sukhu said.

The Chief Minister said he had personally taken up the matter with the Union Power Minister, while state officials, including the Power Secretary, also pursued it with the Centre. He alleged that Haryana had been creating hurdles in the release of the arrears for nearly 15 years, while Punjab initially resisted filing an affidavit before the Supreme Court.

According to Sukhu, Punjab later suggested extending the existing electricity arrangement by another 30 years, but his government remained firm on securing the state's legitimate rights. “If Himachal Pradesh had a BJP government with a double-engine arrangement, the state might have been compelled to accept an agreement similar to the one entered into by Uttarakhand on the Kishau project. We refused to compromise on Himachal’s interests,” he said.

Expected Financial Gains

Sukhu said Haryana eventually agreed to file an affidavit before the Supreme Court, while the Centre also presented its position through the Attorney General. He maintained that these developments were instrumental in strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s case.

Describing the BBMB outcome as the fourth major achievement of his government in the past four years, Sukhu said the state had secured several long-pending financial rights through political determination and legal battles. He estimated that Himachal Pradesh could earn around Rs 500 crore annually if the electricity entitlement was valued at Rs 6 per unit. However, the government would explore the possibility of securing a better price through an appropriate arrangement, which could increase the annual revenue to nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

“I have directed the concerned departments to initiate the formalities from today itself. We will try to ensure that the electricity fetches the maximum possible value. This money will go directly into the state exchequer and benefit the people of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

The Chief Minister further claimed that the state could generate revenue of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore over the next 20 years from its BBMB entitlement. He also highlighted other financial gains secured by his government, including the recovery of long-pending dues relating to the Wildflower Hall hotel dispute, which had remained unresolved for 23 years, and the restoration of six per cent free power royalty from the Karcham Wangtoo hydroelectric project operated by JSW after its acquisition from JP. Sukhu said the Karcham Wangtoo project would contribute around Rs 150 crore annually to the state exchequer. He also referred to the Kishau Dam agreement, which he said could generate substantial revenue for Himachal Pradesh over the coming years.

Political Outlook and Vision

The Chief Minister credited the people of Himachal Pradesh for bringing the Congress government to power in 2022, saying they had entrusted it with the responsibility of protecting the state's resources and financial interests. He also referred to the challenges faced by his government, including natural disasters and political instability, and said the administration had successfully overcome them with public support. He claimed that the government's handling of the disaster situation had also received appreciation from the World Bank and NITI Aayog.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, Sukhu said opposition was an essential part of democracy but political parties should also acknowledge achievements made in the larger interest of the state. “Truth may take time to prevail, but ultimately it wins. Our government has fought this battle despite several challenges, and the credit for this achievement goes to the people of Himachal Pradesh,” he said.

Reiterating his government's vision of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant, Sukhu said he was confident that the state would become the most prosperous and economically strong state in the country by 2032. Responding to a question on the exact electricity entitlement, the Chief Minister referred to 11,973 million units of power and said the potential revenue over the next 15 to 20 years could be between Rs 15,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore. He reiterated that the government was working to maximise the financial benefits accruing from the BBMB decision and extended Diwali greetings to the people of the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)