Congress leader KC Venugopal condemned linking Voter IDs to welfare benefits as a threat to the poor. Rahul Gandhi alleged a conspiracy to manipulate elections by removing critics from voter rolls, demanding the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Congress Escalates Offensive Against Voter ID-Welfare Link

Escalating offensive against the Centre amid row over electoral roll revisions, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Sunday claimed that proposed linkings between Voter IDs and welfare benefits pose a direct threat to the rights of the poor and the youth. Speaking to reporters in Kochi, he raised concerns over reports that Voter ID cards could be tied to public welfare schemes.

Venugopal warned of severe consequences if legitimate voters are arbitrarily removed from electoral rolls. He affirmed the party's resolve to challenge these policies head-on, stating that Congress would not back down from its nationwide battle for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar removal. "Earlier it was the Aadhaar card, but now it is said that the Voter ID card is going to be linked to benefits. So, if names are removed from the voters' list, all benefits will cease. This is a fight against the poor and the youth of the country. We will move forward on this battlefront no matter what crisis arises, and we are sure to win. We will not allow Gyanesh Kumar to remain in that position even for a single moment...we are conducting the "Vote Bachao Desh Bachao" campaign at the panchayat level in all states across India," he said.

Rahul Gandhi Alleges Deep-Seated Conspiracy

This comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged a deep-seated conspiracy to manipulate elections and steal the voting rights from the citizens in order to permanently cling to power, after Union Minister Lalan Singh said that welfare scheme beneficiaries will be determined by Voter ID cards instead of the Aadhaar Card.

In a post on X, Gandhi claimed that the new arrangement threatens the fundamental rights of citizens by tying essential government benefits directly to electoral rolls, which he alleged are being manipulated. He also stated that those who are "furious with the BJP" will be the first ones to be targeted. Lok Sabha LoP alleged that under the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercises, millions of names belonging to critics and opponents of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are being systematically targeted and removed from voter lists. Gandhi further accused the government of centralising control over electoral databases. He said that now the votes are directly in the hands of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who has been "caught red-handed." "Modi government minister's announcement - Benefits of schemes will now be determined not by Aadhaar, but by Voter ID. The conspiracy runs very deep; take your time to understand it," he said.

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