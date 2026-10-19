Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addressed a Kullu Dussehra celebration at Canada's Parliament Hill, praising the Himachali diaspora for promoting their culture and traditions on a global stage.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu virtually addressed an event organised to mark the grand celebration of the world-renowned Kullu Dussehra at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. In his video message, CM Sukhu congratulated the Himachali Pravasi Global Association (HPGA) for organising the event. He stated that the fervour with which Indian festivals, culture and traditions are respected and celebrated across the world by the Indian diaspora reflects upon the Indian values and our generational legacy of unity in diversity.

A special highlight of the event was a video message from the Chief Minister in which he stated that the Dussehra festival is a symbol of the triumph of good over evil. “It teaches us to always and fearlessly stand with what is right because no matter how strong evil appears, Dharma will eventually be victorious over Adharma,” stated the Chief Minister.

The festivities, showcasing the vibrant and rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh, were hosted by Member of Parliament for Orleans Marie-France Lalonde and organised by the HPGA, with the enthusiastic support of more than 35 Indo-Canadian organisations.

Himachal's Growing Global Influence

Sh. Sukhu said that the grand celebration of Kullu Dussehra at the most iconic national landmarks of Canada has brought together members of the Indian diaspora, particularly representing Himachal Pradesh, community leaders, cultural enthusiasts and distinguished guests. He stated: “The diversified gathering is an example of Himachal’s growing reach and influence across the world. This reflects that the skill, talent and leadership qualities of the people of Himachal Pradesh are respected all over the world. This also gives us the opportunity to showcase the rich traditions, cultural diversity and spiritual heritage of Himachal Pradesh.”

Vibrant Cultural Showcase and Community Praise

The Chief Minister said that the captivating cultural performances, including the traditional Naati and Jhamakra folk dances, along with a vibrant presentation of Ram Leela, highlight the dedication of the Indo-Canadian community in preserving and promoting Indian cultural heritage and Himachali traditions for future generations. CM Sukhu praised the display of Himachali hospitality as delicacies from Himachal Pradesh were served to the guests at the event. Culinary specialities of Himachal included traditional Himachali Dham that introduced attendees to the distinctive flavours of the state.

The Chief Minister also praised the HPGA for its dedication to bringing together the Himachali diaspora, promoting the cultural heritage and tourism of Himachal Pradesh and building meaningful connections between Himachali communities worldwide and their adopted homeland of Canada.

International Recognition and Future Commitment

Prime Minister of Canada Mark Carney also conveyed warm wishes on the occasion of Kullu Dussehra, stating that the cultural diversity, community engagement and the contributions of Indo-Canadians to Canada’s multicultural fabric were important and valuable.

The HPGA Board of Directors: Bhagya Chander, Arun Chauhan, Vivek Nazer, Sanjeev Thakur, Ashu Kalia and Poonam Guleria reaffirmed commitment to promoting Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage, strengthening bonds among the global Himachali diaspora and showcasing the beauty, traditions and values of Himachal Pradesh on the international stage. (ANI)