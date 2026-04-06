Over 1,200 ambulance employees in Himachal Pradesh are on a statewide strike, severely disrupting 102 and 108 emergency services. They demand wage hikes, implementation of court orders, and enforcement of labour laws by the private operator.

Emergency ambulance services across Himachal Pradesh were severely disrupted on Monday as employees of 102 and 108 services, including drivers and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), went on a statewide strike demanding a hike in wages and implementation of court orders and labour laws.

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Strike Demands and Allegations

The strike, called by the Himachal Pradesh Ambulance Service Employees Association, has led to a large number of ambulances going off the roads, affecting emergency response services across districts.

Balak Ram Sharma, General Secretary of the association, alleged that the private operating company has failed to implement minimum wages and violated labour laws despite clear directions from courts. "It is unfortunate that even after court orders, workers have to approach courts again for the implementation of minimum wages and labour laws. This is a matter of shame," said Sharma. He said around 1,200-1,300 employees across the state have joined the strike.

Unimplemented Court Orders and Harassment

The key demands include implementation of minimum wages, enforcement of labour laws, EPF contributions from both employer and employee shares, paid leave benefits, and reinstatement of employees allegedly terminated for participating in earlier protests. Sharma further claimed that a 2018 court order directed payment of at least ₹15,000 cash in hand until wage structure regularisation has not been implemented. "Even the Managing Director admits the company is not following orders. If that is the case, accountability must be fixed. Workers are being harassed and targeted for raising their voice," he added.

He also alleged that employees supporting union activities were removed, while others accused of misconduct continued to be retained, calling it an attempt to weaken the workforce movement.

The association has warned that if talks are not initiated within five days, the agitation could be intensified. However, Sharma expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the public. "We apologise to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We did not want to disrupt services, but we were left with no option," he said.

EMTs Join Protest, Highlight Exploitation

The EMTs have also joined the protest, further intensifying the impact on emergency healthcare services.

Meera, an Emergency Medical Technician posted at Civil Hospital Alni, highlighted the working conditions and low wages faced by staff. "We provide 24-hour emergency services, often working 12 to 15 hours a day, but our minimum wages are not implemented. Court orders are being ignored, and salaries are too low to support our families," she said.

She alleged that employees are subjected to exploitation, with instances of termination and transfers for raising legitimate demands. "We will continue our struggle until our demands are met," Meera added.

Government Response and Strike's Future

Sources said that in the absence of striking staff, some government personnel, including drivers and pharmacists, have been deployed to maintain minimal emergency services.

Despite prior notice served by the employees, union leaders claimed that neither the state government nor the company management has initiated dialogue so far. The strike is expected to continue for at least five days, with workers demanding immediate intervention by the government to resolve the impasse.