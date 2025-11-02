Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's 3-day visit to Uttarakhand, ADG (Intelligence & Security) Abhinav Kumar has instructed police personnel to remain on high alert. The President's itinerary includes events in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Nainital.

Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Uttarakhand on Sunday, the State's Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence & Security) Abhinav Kumar held a briefing for the officers on duty. During this session, the ADG instructed all officers and police personnel to remain alert and vigilant while performing their duties.

President Murmu's Itinerary

President Murmu is set ot visit Uttarakhand from November 2 to 4. Today, the President is scheduled to attend the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar.

On November 3, President Murmu will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly in Dehradun to mark the silver jubilee of the state. On the same day, she will grace a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan, Nainital.

On November 4, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham. Before returning to New Delhi, the President will also grace the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital.