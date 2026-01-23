Himachal Pradesh Police dismissed a traffic constable found involved in a heroin (chitta) case, bringing the total such dismissals to 12. The constable was caught with 9.480g of chitta. DGP Ashok Tiwari stated there's no place for peddlers in the force.

12th HP Cop Dismissed in Heroin Case

The Himachal Pradesh Police on Friday dismissed a traffic police constable after he was found allegedly involved in a chitta (heroin) case. With this action, the total number of police personnel dismissed for involvement in heroin-related cases in the state has risen to 12 so far.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Director General of Police (DGP) Himachal Pradesh Ashok Tiwari said, "We have so far dismissed the services of 12 police personnel who were found involved in heroin peddling cases. There is absolutely no place in Himachal Pradesh Police either for chitta peddlers or for those promoting it."

Details of the Arrest

According to the police, during routine naka checking at Shoghi Barrier around 2:30 am on Thursday, a vehicle was intercepted coming from Chandigarh towards Shimla. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as "Rahul Kumar", "Gaurav" and "Vikas".

Upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle, the police recovered 9.480 grams of 'chitta' from the vehicle's occupants. Further investigation revealed that "Rahul Kumar" was serving as a constable in the Himachal Pradesh Police and was posted with the traffic police in Shimla at the time of the incident.

Immediate Dismissal from Service

In this connection, an FIR was registered under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and the accused, "Rahul Kumar" and "Gaurav", were formally arrested. Considering the "seriousness" of the offence, the "adverse impact" on the image of the police department, and the "need to maintain discipline" and "integrity" within the force, accused constable "Rahul Kumar" was dismissed from service with immediate effect under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India, the officials stated.

Controversy Over Police Press Note

Meanwhile, a controversy also arose over an earlier press note issued by the police department, which stated that the "traffic constable was involved in drug peddling under the very nose of Shimla SP Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi". The sentence was later removed from the press note.

Clarifying the issue, DGP Ashok Tiwari told ANI that someone had "played mischief" by inserting incorrect information. He said an inquiry would be initiated to identify those responsible, and strict action would be taken against them. Subsequently, the police department formally withdrew the controversial sentence from the press note.

Police Reiterate Zero-Tolerance Stance

The superintendent of Shimla district Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said, "Police have adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking. No individual, including police personnel, will be spared if found involved in narcotics-related offences."

"Whosoever is found in connection with Chitta Supply against such persons, tough legal action is being ensured", he said. (ANI)