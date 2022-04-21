Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

Boris Johnson is in India on a two-day visit to enhance bilateral ties. On Thursday, he would spend the day in Gujarat before departing for Delhi in the evening. On Friday, he will conduct extended meetings with Prime Minister Modi.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday paid a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and tried his hand at spinning the charkha. Johnson arrived at the Ahmedabad airport and was greeted by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai, according to news agency PTI. The Ashram trust gave him two booklets, one of which was an unpublished handbook written by Mahatma Gandhi himself for the benefit of individuals wishing to reside in London.

Boris Johnson put a letter in the visitors' book at Mahatma Gandhi's ashram. "It is an incredible honour to come to this extraordinary man's ashram and discover how he harnessed such simple ideals of truth and non-violence to transform the world for the better," he wrote.

Also Read | ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram

Boris Johnson is in India on a two-day visit to enhance bilateral ties. On Thursday, he would spend the day in Gujarat before departing for Delhi in the evening. On Friday, he will conduct extended meetings with Prime Minister Modi. The arrival of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is significant in terms of business, particularly free trade, the energy industry, and defence.

After paying floral respects to Mahatma Gandhi, Johnson went to 'Hriday Kunj,' where the revolutionary leader resided, and 'Mira Kutir,' where Gandhi's English-born follower Mirabehn or Madeleine Slade dwelt.

Following his visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, the British Prime Minister met with Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. Boris Johnson is set to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Friday.

Also Read | Boris Johnson in India: Billion Pound deals, trade talks, partnerships and more