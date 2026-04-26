PM Modi claims heavy voter turnout in Bengal has 'ruined TMC's sleep,' calling it an end to 15 years of oppression. He slammed the state's 'Jungle Raj' and promised to empower women with financial aid, job reservations, and security.

PM: Heavy Turnout in Bengal Has 'Ruined TMC's Sleep'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the "heavy turnout" in the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections has ruined the "sleep" of TMC, claiming that people are expressing their anger after 15 years of "oppression".

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"For 15 years, TMC intimidated the people of Bengal. But these people forgot one thing. When oppression reaches its limit, the public takes the form of Mother Durga and does away with injustice. Today, the surging crowds at every booth in Bengal are saying, 'Fear out, trust in'," the PM said while addressing an election rally in Arambagh. He expressed confidence that the voter turnout will be record-breaking, adding, "My brothers and sisters of Bengal have demonstrated this on April 23."

In a pointed remark, the PM added, "Those who couldn't gauge the mood of the people are very surprised hearing about such a heavy turnout, and for some, it has completely ruined their sleep. Even the TMC people themselves are surprised and troubled. They hadn't even imagined that such a large number of people would come out to vote."

BJP to End TMC's 'Jungle Raj', Hunt Down Goons: Modi

Earlier, while addressing a rally in North 24 Parganas, PM Modi delivered a blistering attack against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of "betraying" women in the state while promising to "hunt down goons and rapists" after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power.

PM Modi labelled the current government's tenure as "Jungle Raj", and outlined initiative promises aimed at women's empowerment. "The women of Bengal are the primary victims of the TMC's 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness). They have been subjected to the greatest betrayal. Atrocities have been committed against our sisters in Sandeshkhali. The women were subjected to verbal abuse. Under the TMC's 'Jungle Raj' (lawlessness), young women are going missing. After May 4, the BJP government will hunt down every single goon and rapist to hold them accountable. The BJP provides both security and opportunities to women," he said.

Major Promises for Women's Empowerment and Security

Financial Aid and Job Reservations

The Prime Minister promised that a BJP-led government in West Bengal would deposit Rs 36,000 annually into the accounts of women. Furthermore, he announced a landmark 33% reservation for women in government jobs, promising that "the double benefit of the BJP's double-engine government will be doubled for the women of Bengal".

Healthcare and Maternity Support

"The Bengal BJP government will deposit Rs 36,000 into the accounts of women every year. The Bengal BJP has also made a big announcement about the salaries of ASHA workers and other women's health workers. Our government will give mothers, sisters, and daughters free treatment worth Rs 5 lakh. There will be an 80% discount at public health centres. For breast cancer and cervical cancer, tests and vaccines will be provided for free. During pregnancy, there will be an assistance of Rs 21,000, and for graduation, an assistance of Rs 50,000 will be given to daughters, provided by the BJP government," he further said.

Support for Women Entrepreneurs

Furthermore, he promised to aid the employment and self-employment of women, stating that 75 lakh women will be assisted so that they are poised to earn more than Rs 1 lakh every year. "For opening their businesses, women will get a loan of Rs 20 lakh from the bank. The bank needs a guarantee. This guarantee will not be required from you, sisters. This guarantee will be given to you by your brother, Modi," the PM said.

West Bengal Records 91.78% Turnout in Phase I

Polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies. The polling for the second phase will begin on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)