Heavy rainfall in Shimla led to a tree falling in the Banmore area, blocking a road to residential areas including ministers' homes. The incident disrupted traffic and power supply, with authorities working to clear the debris and restore normalcy.

Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours disrupted normal life in Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla, with power supply affected in some areas and an uprooted tree blocking a key local road in the Banmore area near Chhota Shimla on Friday. The fallen tree blocked the Banmore road, restricting access to several residential areas, including the locality where the residences of ministers and legislators are situated. However, one of the ministers was away from Shimla at the time of the incident.

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Restoration Efforts Underway

Speaking to ANI, Anshul Rana, Junior Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), Banmore, said the tree fell at around 8:30 am due to continuous rainfall. "The tree fell at around 8:30 this morning. We expect to restore traffic movement on the road within about an hour, while the complete cutting and removal of the tree may take a few more hours. During this period, traffic will remain affected. The electricity supply will also be restored after the necessary safety measures. All the concerned departments have been informed and are working in coordination. The PWD garage is located here, and some vehicles of the Chief Minister's cavalcade are also stranded because of the road blockade," Rana told ANI.

Residents and Tourists Face Hardship

Meanwhile, local residents said the continuous rain has created fear among people and inconvenience for both residents and tourists. Speaking to ANI, Vinay Chauhan, a local resident who works in a hotel, said, "There is an atmosphere of fear. Tourists are stranded, and local residents are also facing difficulties after the road was blocked by a fallen tree. There is a constant threat of more trees falling because of the continuous rain over the past 24 hours. Efforts are being made to normalise the situation, but people are worried as the heavy rainfall continues."

Official Response and Future Concerns

Local councillor Sheenam Kataria said officials from multiple departments responded immediately after receiving information about the incident. Speaking to ANI, Sheenam Kataria, Councillor, Banmore Ward, said, "I received information about the incident at around 9 am and immediately reached the spot. Officials from the Forest Department, Electricity Department and other concerned agencies are working to clear the road. The power supply had to be disconnected first to ensure safety."

She further added, "Fortunately, the tree got lodged against another tree, which prevented major damage. However, local residents are facing inconvenience. During the monsoon, falling trees remain a major concern in Shimla. The Municipal Corporation has identified several vulnerable locations, and some dangerous trees have already been removed. We urge the Forest Department to expedite the removal of remaining dry and hazardous trees to prevent such incidents in the future." (ANI)