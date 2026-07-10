A BRS delegation will meet the CEC on Friday to submit suggestions on electoral reforms and demand the nationwide implementation of the "One Person, One Vote" principle. Meanwhile, KTR has directed party leaders on electoral roll revisions in Hyderabad.

A delegation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders will meet Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi on Friday to submit suggestions on the ongoing electoral reforms and urge the Election Commission to implement the principle of "One Person, One Vote" across the country.

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The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 PM, following which the BRS leaders will address the media. The delegation comprises BRS MPs Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Damodar Rao and Parthasarathi Reddy, former MP B Vinod Kumar and BRS General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar. According to the party, the delegation will present its suggestions on the ongoing electoral reforms and press for the implementation of the "One Person, One Vote" principle nationwide.

BRS focuses on electoral roll revision

The meeting comes amid the BRS's increased focus on electoral issues. On Thursday, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) directed party leaders to actively participate in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

During a review meeting with party leaders from Hyderabad, KTR urged MLAs, party workers and Booth Level Agents (BLAs) to work in close coordination during the revision process to ensure effective voter outreach. At the meeting, KTR also alleged that the Congress government in Telangana had lost public support and claimed that the BRS would return to power if Assembly elections were held immediately. He cited what he described as survey findings indicating growing public dissatisfaction with the state government and accused the Congress of attempting to divert attention from governance issues by raising allegations on matters such as the Kaleshwaram project and the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The review meeting was held at the residence of former minister and MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills and was attended by BRS MLAs, MLCs, MPs, constituency in-charges and senior party leaders, where KTR also reviewed organisational activities and the party's preparations for the SIR campaign.