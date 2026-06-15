Heavy rain and hailstorms hit parts of Shimla, prompting an IMD orange alert for several Himachal Pradesh districts. A yellow alert is also in place for June 18-19, with thunderstorms likely. The monsoon is expected around its normal schedule.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Shimla on Sunday, while hailstorm activity was reported from several areas of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert for parts of the state.

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According to the IMD, isolated places in Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur and Shimla districts are likely to witness thunderstorms, light rainfall and hailstorm activity during the day.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Speaking to ANI, Shobhit Katiyar, Head of the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said that weather conditions remained largely dry across most parts of Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours, with only light rainfall recorded at a few locations "Today, light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely at isolated places in Kangra, Kullu, Hamirpur and Shimla districts. There is also a possibility of hailstorm activity at a few locations. Keeping this in view, an orange alert has been issued for Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu and Shimla districts for June 15," Katiyar said.

He added that the most vulnerable areas over the next few hours include Hamirpur, adjoining parts of Mandi district, and some locations in Shimla district.

Weather Outlook and Temperature Changes

Providing the outlook for the coming days, Katiyar said no significant or extreme weather activity is expected between June 16 and June 20. However, light rainfall and thunderstorm activity are likely to continue intermittently over parts of the lower and mid-hill regions of the state.

"We have issued a yellow alert for June 18 and 19 for districts including Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Shimla, keeping in mind the possibility of thunderstorms," he said.

The IMD official noted that temperatures had fallen by nearly 6 to 8 degrees Celsius across the state following widespread rainfall over the past few days. However, with the weakening of rain activity, temperatures have started rising again. "On June 14 itself, several locations recorded an increase of around 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, bringing temperatures back to near-normal levels. Over the next four to five days, temperatures may rise further in some lower and mid-hill districts, while remaining largely stable elsewhere," Katiyar said. He added that temperatures in districts such as Una and Bilaspur could cross the 40-degree Celsius mark during the next three days.

Monsoon Progress

On the progress of the southwest monsoon, Katiyar said the monsoon season officially begins on June 1 and has so far advanced at a normal pace. "As of June 15, the southwest monsoon has covered all southern peninsular states and the entire northeastern region of the country. It has now entered eastern India and is progressing normally. Himachal Pradesh is usually covered by the monsoon by around June 25, and at present, conditions indicate that it is likely to reach the state around its normal schedule," he said.

The IMD said it is continuously monitoring weather developments and will issue timely updates regarding the monsoon's advance into Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)