Asianet Newsable

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday

    IMD has issued orange alert in Pathanamthitta and Idukki. Yellow alert has been declared in Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur.
     

    Heavy rain expected in Kerala; IMD issues orange alert in 2 districts on Tuesday
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in some districts in Kerala. The IMD issued an orange alert for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Tuesday. Besides, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

    The northern districts can expect heavy rainfall in the coming days. However, weather experts said rain intensity will pick up after the formation of a low-pressure area over the northwest and west central Bay of Bengal in the next few hours.

    Till September 8 Kerala may experience heavy rainfall in isolated areas with wind speeding from 30-40km/h. The Central Meteorological Department has informed about the possibility of strong winds accompanying rainfall.

    Precautionary Guidelines:
    Lightening strikes can lead to various health risks. It may cause damage to both living and non-living things. So, please read out these security measures to ensure the safety of your belongings and your loved ones.

    1. If you notice the sign of lightning, seek shelter immediately in a safe building. Avoid staying outdoors, especially in exposed areas.
    2. Stay away from windows during lightening.
    3. Disconnect electronic appliances to prevent any electrical hazards.
    4. Avoid using mobile phones, and laptops to avoid electric shocks.
    5. If there are any trees near you, just stay away from them.
    6. If you need to travel, just avoid traveling through flooded areas. If you are travelling by bike, the car just park your vehicle nearby in a safe area
    7. Avoid swimming during rainfall as there may be hidden dangers in water.
    8. Avoid shipping, and boating in the sea while lightening. Try to reach out to shores as soon as the climate changes
    9. Try to avoid bathing at this time. Electric shocks may travel through the pipes attached to your homes.
    10. To ensure the safety of electrical hazards, lightning protection systems can be installed on buildings. 

    Lightening strikes can lead to various health risks such as cardiac arrest or hearing loss. So first priority is the person's well-being and immediate medical assistance. Seek medical help for the needy person without any delay.

    Last Updated Sep 5, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
    'Like Hitler...' BJP equates Udhayanidhi Stalin's views on Sanatan Dharma with German dictator's stand on Jews

    Sanatana Dharma row: BJP's Annamalai dubs Udhayanidhi Stalin as South India's 'Pappu' - WATCH

    Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin brushes off Rs 10-crore bounty on his head with humor amid Sanatana Dharma row

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 379 September 5 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    G20 Summit 2023: AI-generated avatar to greet global leaders at 'Mother of Democracy' exhibit

