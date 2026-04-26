Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has urged residents to stay hydrated and avoid sun exposure as a heat alert is issued for several districts in Maharashtra. The advisory comes amid rising temperatures and intense heatwave-like conditions across the state.

With several districts of Maharashtra under heat alert, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Sunday said that the civic authorities were focused on monitoring the situation and advised people to remain hydrated and avoid unnecessary sun exposure. "The heatwave has intensified significantly, and we are focusing on the overall situation. I urge people to drink as much water as possible, avoid sun exposure, and take care of their health. It is very important for people to remain vigilant," Tawde told reporters here after the 23rd Maharashtra Mayor Council meeting.

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Maharashtra Mayors' Council Meeting

She said that the Mayors' Council meeting was successfully held in Mumbai "after four and a half years". "After four and a half years, elections for the municipal corporations have been held across Maharashtra. After such a long wait, the Maharashtra Mayors' Council meeting concluded very successfully today. Mayors from all over Maharashtra are here. This was the first formal meeting of the council where I served as the President. Today, I took over as President, and Neeta Thakre, the honourable mayor of Nagpur, was declared the Vice President. Along with this, various issues related to their respective municipal corporations were discussed," Tawde said.

Yellow Alert and Precautions

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Konkan and the Vidarbha region due to rising temperatures and prevailing heatwave-like conditions. She said that while heatwaves are a natural seasonal phenomenon, public health precautions are essential to prevent heat-related illnesses. "Rain is expected by the second week of June, but people must remain alert and take precautions," Tawde added.

The alert comes amid an intense and relentless rise in temperatures across India. The prevailing scorching summer conditions have somewhat affected normal life, with the mercury continuing to soar day by day.

The extreme heat has led people to remain indoors to avoid exposure to the harsh sun. Those who are compelled to step out for work or other essential activities are taking precautionary measures, including the use of umbrellas and protective clothing, while frequently consuming cold beverages and seasonal fruits to cope with dehydration and fatigue caused by the heatwave-like conditions. (ANI)